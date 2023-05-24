Minecraft x Sonic: All you need to know about new Sonic texture pack

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has a healthy group of modders that constantly create new texture packs, mods, resource packs, worlds, maps, etc., for the game. Though players are bound to browse the game's official marketplace, the in-game store always has something interesting and new. One of the newest texture packs is from the famous Sega game Sonic.

Though Mojang themselves have not collaborated with a company to create the texture pack, it has been promoted by Sonic.

All about Sonic texture pack for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

More than a simple texture pack

This texture pack not only changes the texture but also transforms the entire world of Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Usually, texture packs change the look and feel of blocks and items, completely transforming the game's visuals. However, this special pack even changes the names of the blocks, trees, biomes, and items. This is to allow players to immerse themselves in Sonic's world fully. Some of the biomes will not even look like they are from the game's vanilla version.

It shows how much the Gamemode One developers have worked on this texture pack.

It is a paid texture pack on the marketplace

This texture pack will cost players 990 minecoins in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Since this is a special pack, it is not free of charge. If players want this texture pack in their game, they must pay 990 minecoins. Players can buy these with real money through their Microsoft or Xbox accounts.

Apart from that, it can also be purchased directly using real money. In this case, players do not have to buy minecoins to purchase the texture pack.

How to find and install the texture pack

The new sonic texture pack will be visible right in the front of the Minecraft Bedrock Edition marketplace (Image via Mojang)

To get the new Sonic texture pack, players need to head into the game and open the marketplace, which contains thousands of new content for the game. Since this texture pack is quite famous and promoted by Mojang, it will be visible at the top of the main marketplace page.

Click on the texture pack and either select the minecoin option or the direct payment option. A Microsoft dialogue box will open, which will authenticate you and let you add credits to your account using various payment methods, after which you can buy the texture pack from the game.

Once installed, players can activate the texture pack from the global resource settings and create a new world to experience the game as Sonic and interact with other characters.

