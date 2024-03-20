Mojang announces official cookbook for Minecraft

Minecraft's various food items have piqued the interest of fans for quite some time, leaving them to wonder what the sandbox game's foods might be like in the real world. While many players have created their own culinary treats themed around the game, Mojang has announced that it has released a new official cookbook based on the sandbox title known as "The Crafter's Kitchen" on March 19, 2024.

Geared toward "young chefs and their families," The Crafter's Kitchen is aimed at helping players form culinary creations inspired by Minecraft's best in-game food items and also includes recipes that share themes with the game's memorable aesthetic and world. The cookbook is currently available in hardcover and ebook format from a sizable collection of retailers.

Everything you need to know about the Minecraft cookbook The Crafter's Kitchen

Including 60 recipes centered on the world of Minecraft, The Crafter's Cookbook allows young readers to follow the steps of creating culinary dishes by taking the help of the book's central guide named Gourmand. Each recipe is aimed toward younger fans who hope to experience the joy and results of cooking alongside family and guardians, but the recipes should be perfectly fine for adults too.

Each chapter within this Minecraft cookbook is based on a different in-game biome and includes themed recipes as well as environmental-friendly suggestions for food sustainability and keeping the world and its inhabitants clean, healthy, and pristine, drawing connections between the food ingredients used in the book's dishes and the natural world that cultivated them.

The Crafter's Cookbook is published by Penguin Random House and can be purchased in either a hardcover or ebook format, and can be purchased from the following outlets:

Amazon

Penguin Random House

Books a Million

Bookshop.org

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Apple Books

Google Play Store

Kobo

Currently, The Crafter's Kitchen has varying price ranges depending on the retailer it is purchased from and the version of the Minecraft cookbook that is being bought. The prices can be found below in USD, but the book is also available in other currencies depending on the buyer's country:

Penguin Random House - $24.99 hardcover

- $24.99 hardcover Amazon - $17.48 hardcover, $12.99 Kindle ebook

- $17.48 hardcover, $12.99 Kindle ebook Books a Million - $24.99 hardcover

- $24.99 hardcover Bookshop.org - $23.24 hardcover

- $23.24 hardcover Hudson Booksellers - $24.99 hardcover

- $24.99 hardcover Powell's - $24.99 hardcover

- $24.99 hardcover Target - $24.99 hardcover, discounted to $19.99 when purchased online

- $24.99 hardcover, discounted to $19.99 when purchased online Walmart - $17.48 hardcover, $24.99 when purchased online

- $17.48 hardcover, $24.99 when purchased online Apple Books - $12.99 ebook

- $12.99 ebook Google Play Store - $12.99 ebook

- $12.99 ebook Kobo - $12.99 ebook

Hopefully, this new piece of Minecraft merchandise can help bring players and their families and friends together while they explore the joys of cooking, and it's focus on the connections between ingredients and preserving the environment may teach a few lessons along the way.