7 best official Minecraft books for beginners

Minecraft has evolved well beyond its small beginnings to become a multimedia empire, and the popular sandbox game has manifested in a myriad of ways. From spin-off games to merchandise, fans can certainly find the beloved game just about anywhere they look. However, some merchandise exists that can be both instructive and helpful for newer players.

Specifically, Minecraft has a series of published guidebooks and handbooks that inform beginners on the ins and outs of playing the game. These books encapsulate survival techniques, Creative Mode building tricks, and much, much more.

If beginners are searching for some reading material to help them out in-game, there is no lack of options. Some of the best books surrounding the game have even been revised for recent content updates.

Best guide books to help new Minecraft players in 2023

1) Minecraft: Guide to Survival (Updated)

Survival Mode is often the default game mode in the eyes of the community, and learning how to thrive in it can be overwhelming for newcomers. This is particularly true given recent updates like Caves & Cliffs, The Wild Update, and Trails & Tales introducing even more gameplay features.

Although the Updated Guide to Survival was published in 2022, it still provides a comprehensive analysis of the Overworld, Nether, and End and the biomes that comprise them. Additionally, the guide details how to survive the night and deal with the game's various mobs, which can cause plenty of problems for beginners.

2) Minecraft: Guide to Redstone (Updated)

Redstone machinery is one of the most quixotic and complicated aspects of the game, and not every player can be a redstone engineer like Mumbo Jumbo. Since this is the case, this Guide to Redstone book covers the basic nuances of redstone as well as how circuits and redstone blocks work.

This book also details basic machines and some fairly complex creations that beginners can create once they have the basics down.

3) Minecraft: Super Bite-Size Builds

It can be appealing for all-new players to dive into the game after seeing so many incredible mega-builds that the community has created. Be that as it may, it's best to start small, and many smaller builds can be just as captivating as their larger counterparts.

This is where the Super Bite-Size Builds book comes in, as it contains twenty miniature build projects complete with their details and resources. Before beginners take on large creations, this book can get them started with the nuances of building and decoration.

4) Minecraft Blockopedia (Updated Edition)

The roster of usable blocks in Minecraft has swelled to a remarkable number over the years, and each one has its own properties and applications. Experimentation can show new players how many blocks work, but sometimes they need a little extra help. Enter the updated 2021 Blockopedia, which details nearly every block in the game.

The 2021 publish date means that only blocks contained in the game until the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update are featured. Be that as it may, this book can be an incredibly helpful reference guide to recall the block functions of the game.

5) Minecraft: Guide to Creative (Updated)

Creative Mode allows players to build whatever they desire, but new fans don't tend to know some of the tricks of the trade for creating complex creative structures. Fortunately, this guide is available to help players learn the ropes of Creative Mode builds, including planning, color palettes, and decoration.

Even better, the book utilizes advice from prominent content creators and community builders. The synthesis of official suggestions and community wisdom makes this book an excellent resource for both new and intermediate creators.

6) Minecraft: Guide to PvP Minigames

While some fans love building, crafting, and creating, others prefer battling their fellow players. To that end, community members have forged PvP minigames to enjoy round after round of competition.

The Guide to PvP Minigames isn't exhaustive, but it helps acquaint new players with many of the well-known staple games. It certainly isn't any substitute for time and practice, but it's a great start for novices.

7) Minecraft: Guide to Combat

Combat has evolved in this sandbox game over the years, albeit slowly, and new/returning players may have missed a few changes along the way. Simply clicking a hostile mob or enemy player works fine, but it won't get you far. This guidebook details the process of crafting and enchanting weapons for the newcomer, but much more as well.

It covers the best way to take down many of the game's hostile mobs and basic PvP tactics for those who are completely uninitiated.

