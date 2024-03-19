Mojang locks Minecraft 1.20.71 update, as the world deletion bug remains unresolved

Minecraft 1.20.71 appears to have run into a major issue for players on Windows PCs. As reported by Mojang and Microsoft, as well as several players, fans who updated to the Bedrock 1.20.71 update through the use of the Xbox for PC app have lost their worlds due to a bug. In response, Mojang has temporarily locked access to update to version 1.20.71 on PCs until the issue is resolved.

The locked access to Minecraft Bedrock’s 1.20.71 update on PCs has also precipitated additional issues, including removing access to multiplayer functions like joining servers and realms that were automatically updated to 1.20.71. Suffice it to say, players are upset, and the update lock has remained in effect days after the update’s March 12, 2024 release.

Mojang and Microsoft lock access to Minecraft 1.20.71 update on Windows PC platforms

Almost immediately after March 12, several Minecraft Bedrock fans playing on Windows began reporting the loss of their game worlds due to a 1.20.71 bug. Some fans lamented at the fact that they had little warning of the ongoing situation, with their game client automatically updating and deleting worlds, some of which they’d had for years. This bug appears to stem from the Xbox for PC app.

Mojang and Microsoft have since provided an official warning notification on the Minecraft Launcher client as well as multiple website/X posts to warn players not to update their game version. An additional suggestion was made to help amend the issue, imploring fans to run their Gaming Services Repair Tool for the Xbox app as well as updating the Gaming Services Repair Tool to avoid the bug.

Be that as it may, with the 1.20.71 update lock still ongoing, players were frustrated and asked how they were supposed to update their Minecraft for Windows client to the latest version. Moreover, fans expressed distaste for the lack of communication by Mojang and lamented the fact that the servers and realms they paid for were effectively inactive.

Some players insisted that the warnings remain in place but that update 1.20.71 be made available again so they could continue to play on servers and realms. However, the lock has remained in place for several days after the update was released. It’s another black eye for the major developer and publisher, and no date for the world deletion bug being fixed or the update block being lifted has been announced.

Unfortunately, for the time being, it appears as though fans will have to stick to their current version of Bedrock on Windows or at least switch to Minecraft Java Edition if they’ve purchased it, at least until additional announcements have been made by Mojang in the coming days.