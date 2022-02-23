Mojang reveals new Minecraft Mangrove biome sneak peek

In a recent tweet, Mojang gave fans a preview of what's to come in the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild" update.

Although the tweet didn't reveal much, it gave fans a better look at what can be expected from the upcoming Mangrove biome.

The swamp-like murky biome will potentially host many new mobs such as frogs, fireflies, and tadpoles.

Minecraft's new Mangrove biome: Everything known so far

JAPPA @JasperBoerstra #TheWildUpdate Some insights in the new upcoming Mangrove biome, still work-in-progress, but we want to know what you think! Unfortunately, it will need to stay in the oven for a little while longer, so it will not be in any upcoming snapshots or betas. #Minecraft Some insights in the new upcoming Mangrove biome, still work-in-progress, but we want to know what you think! Unfortunately, it will need to stay in the oven for a little while longer, so it will not be in any upcoming snapshots or betas. #Minecraft #TheWildUpdate https://t.co/v0XEmWoCgc

The tweet, posted by Minecraft lead artist Jasper Boerstra, features a 48-second clip of the latest developments in the Mangrove biome. The clip showcased the new blocks, vegetation, and other miscellaneous features.

Mojang also used the tweet to solicit fan feedback and ideas on how to implement the Mangroves biome in the upcoming update. Many Minecraft fans took this as an opportunity to offer a variety of cool suggestions.

- Foliage needs to be greener and vibrant, make them unique from normal Swamps.

- More water where Mangroves can create root arches.

- Mangrove Roots creeping on the ground just like IRL to break down they gray-ishness of the biome.

(1/?) @JasperBoerstra Feedback:- Foliage needs to be greener and vibrant, make them unique from normal Swamps.- More water where Mangroves can create root arches.- Mangrove Roots creeping on the ground just like IRL to break down they gray-ishness of the biome.(1/?) @JasperBoerstra Feedback:- Foliage needs to be greener and vibrant, make them unique from normal Swamps.- More water where Mangroves can create root arches.- Mangrove Roots creeping on the ground just like IRL to break down they gray-ishness of the biome.(1/?)

In response to the feedback, Mojang noted that a few changes are being considered for the implementation of the Mangrove biome.

Most notable among these changes is the addition of more in-land water to the biome. This would make it different from any other biome currently in the game.

JAPPA @JasperBoerstra Thanks for all the feedback! I've seen a lot of stuff that we're already considering.



Here is some stuff that we've been exploring:

-More in-land water

-Dead bushes to fill it up a little, push the "stick" theme more

-Potentially patches of grass to make the floor more diverse Thanks for all the feedback! I've seen a lot of stuff that we're already considering.Here is some stuff that we've been exploring:-More in-land water-Dead bushes to fill it up a little, push the "stick" theme more-Potentially patches of grass to make the floor more diverse

While Mojang stated that the Mangrove biome will not be coming to 1.19 game snapshots any time soon, this didn't stop fans from getting hyped up.

AshishXMC  @AshishX9 , cannot wait to at least get a new tree type on Minecraft Preview for iPadOS to beta test soon! Also I do think you should add some sort of dirt patches generating with it little by little. You know…Also please add Muddy Pig in it from Minecraft Earth too! @JasperBoerstra Nice, cannot wait to at least get a new tree type on Minecraft Preview for iPadOS to beta test soon! Also I do think you should add some sort of dirt patches generating with it little by little. You know…Also please add Muddy Pig in it from Minecraft Earth too! @JasperBoerstra Nice 👍, cannot wait to at least get a new tree type on Minecraft Preview for iPadOS to beta test soon! Also I do think you should add some sort of dirt patches generating with it little by little. You know…Also please add Muddy Pig in it from Minecraft Earth too! https://t.co/XaaYJU3r1A

What other features are coming to Minecraft version 1.19?

While many features have not been fully confirmed yet, Mojang has indicated that new mobs, biomes, blocks, and structures will make it into the game.

One of the most notable additions that will be seen in version 1.19 is the deadly new Warden mob. This blind hostile mob will be a pseudo-boss and will be extremely powerful, dealing up to 31 attack points of damage per attack.

The Warden is a scary foe indeed (Image via YouTube, kingbdogz)

The Warden is set to spawn inside the Deep Dark, a new type of biome set to debut in the upcoming update. This biome will also house a variety of new blocks, such as the family of sculk blocks.

