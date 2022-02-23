Mojang reveals new Minecraft Mangrove biome sneak peek

In a recent tweet, Mojang gave fans a preview of what's to come in the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild" update.
Although the tweet didn't reveal much, it gave fans a better look at what can be expected from the upcoming Mangrove biome.
The swamp-like murky biome will potentially host many new mobs such as frogs, fireflies, and tadpoles.
Minecraft's new Mangrove biome: Everything known so far
The tweet, posted by Minecraft lead artist Jasper Boerstra, features a 48-second clip of the latest developments in the Mangrove biome. The clip showcased the new blocks, vegetation, and other miscellaneous features.
Mojang also used the tweet to solicit fan feedback and ideas on how to implement the Mangroves biome in the upcoming update. Many Minecraft fans took this as an opportunity to offer a variety of cool suggestions.
In response to the feedback, Mojang noted that a few changes are being considered for the implementation of the Mangrove biome.
Most notable among these changes is the addition of more in-land water to the biome. This would make it different from any other biome currently in the game.
While Mojang stated that the Mangrove biome will not be coming to 1.19 game snapshots any time soon, this didn't stop fans from getting hyped up.
What other features are coming to Minecraft version 1.19?
While many features have not been fully confirmed yet, Mojang has indicated that new mobs, biomes, blocks, and structures will make it into the game.
One of the most notable additions that will be seen in version 1.19 is the deadly new Warden mob. This blind hostile mob will be a pseudo-boss and will be extremely powerful, dealing up to 31 attack points of damage per attack.
The Warden is set to spawn inside the Deep Dark, a new type of biome set to debut in the upcoming update. This biome will also house a variety of new blocks, such as the family of sculk blocks.