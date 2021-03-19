Most overpowered armor and enchantment combinations in Minecraft

Minecraft has a long history of crazy enchants, and the addition of Netherite armor only added to the hype. Out of all the ores used to make weapons and armor, Netherite has proven to be even better than the longtime winner of Diamond armor.

In a perfect world, players would have full Nethrite armor and weapons, equipped with a shield and an inventory full of totems. But what enchantments should Minecraft players put on their armor for the best possible combination? Here is a rundown of most OP Minecraft combinations of armor and weapons.

Minecraft's most OP enchantment combos

Upgrading Minecraft armor (Image via programeguides.com)

Armor

Assuming the player already has a complete set of Netherite armor, the enchantment breakdowns become rather easy.

Every piece in the armor set should have Protection 4, Mending, and Unbreaking 3. The Mending enchantment is the most important, as it allows the enchanted item to last virtually forever. Mending works by healing the item's use bar back to full when the player collects XP and is one of the best enchantments in Minecraft.

On the helmet, gamers can apply Aqua Affinity and Respiration 3 in addition to the previous three enchantments. These additions will increase the number of times players can breathe underwater and allow for easier mining under the water.

On the boots, they can apply Depth Strider 3 and Feather Falling 4. The former will help players swim faster, and works in conjunction with Respiration 3 nicely. Feather Falling is great for battles because players don't have to worry about falling from high places as much.

Weapons

Netherite enchanted sword (Image via bugs.mojang.com)

This article will go over pickaxes, swords, bows, crossbows, and tridents for weapons, as they're the most essential. It's also assumed the sword and pickaxe are Netherite.

On the sword and pickaxe, players should add Mending and Unbreaking 3.

On the sword, it's essential to add Sharpness 4, and players should make sure not to add any Smite or Bane of Arthropods enchantment as this will not allow them to put a Sharpness enchantment on the chosen sword. Gamers should also add Sweeping Edge 3 and Looting 3.

On the pickaxe, they must ensure to put Fortune 3 and Efficiency 5, as well as the two enchantments mentioned previously.

On the bow, players should add Infinity, Unbreaking 3, Power 5, Flame, and Punch 2 for the best results possible. The only problem with this bow is that if used for too long, it will need to be recombined with another bow to keep it in use. It's impossible to put Mending and Infinity on the same bow.

On the crossbow, players should add Unbreaking 3, Mending, Quick Charge 3, and Piercing 4. The player should choose Piercing 4 over Multishot because of its ability to shoot through multiple enemies.

Lastly, for weapons like the trident, players should put Unbreaking 3, Mending, Impaling 5, and Loyalty 3. The last one is the most essential enchantment to have as this returns the trident to the player for multiple uses.

Extras

Players with an elytra (Image via mcpedl.com)

Minecraft players will want to have a few other items on hand to truly be the strongest player in the game. These items include enchanted shields and elytras, as well as an entire inventory full of totems. They should enchant the shield and elytra with Unbreaking 3 and Mending for best results.

Gamers have to ensure to include plenty of arrows in the inventory for the crossbow, or only one arrow if using the Infinity bow. With this entire setup, they are ready to take on any other players or mobs in Minecraft.

