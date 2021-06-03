New Ben 10 DLC in Minecraft: All you need to know

Fans of both Minecraft and Ben 10 rejoice - a new DLC has just been released.

Minecraft is well known for its fantastical variety of monsters, but now, with the Ben 10 DLC, a whole new world of aliens has been unleashed. The new Ben 10 DLC merges the Ben 10 universe with the adventure of Minecraft. This collaboration will undoubtedly prove to be enjoyable for those who like both franchises.

Here's what needs to be known about the fun new crossover, which can be downloaded now from the Minecraft Marketplace. The Ben 10 DLC is available for every version of Minecraft. To be taken to the download page, click here.

New Minecraft x Ben 10 DLC

This DLC has a lot to offer. There is a huge city for Minecraft players to explore, filled with creatures to defeat. The player gets to be their own character in the Ben 10 universe, helping the main characters, Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max, find alien DNA. Additionally, there are over ten aliens to play as in the DLC.

There are two different game mode options. The first is story mode, where players will set off on adventures to fight against various villains from the Ben 10 universe. There’s also free roam mode, where players can still defeat villains, however, they are able to explore the map to their heart's desire without being restricted by a story to follow.

Along with the DLC to play, Minecraft and Ben 10 have provided players with Ben’s t-shirt as a free Character Creator item. The DLC also includes six different skins for players to choose from as they navigate through their adventure.

Fans have already expressed their excitement for this collaboration between Minecraft and Ben 10:

I'm gonna have to buy the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft only to play the Ben 10 crossover DLC. pic.twitter.com/FTsoQ3rnXw — Levi (@1LeviChurch) June 1, 2021

Me: "Sorry, Minecraft is not my thing."



*Ben 10 DLC announcement*



Me: https://t.co/lU4AWGXSmH pic.twitter.com/XMkoD0LmJC — Robert Johnson: Year 2021 (@RobertJO316X) June 1, 2021

This DLC is sure to be an exciting one as it has never before been seen in Minecraft. This trailer showcases an exciting sneak peek at what should be expected in the new Ben 10 DLC:

