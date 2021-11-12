Otherside music disc in Minecraft 1.18 update: All you need to know

Among various other features, Minecraft is also known for its music. The soundtrack for the game is among gaming's best and people listen to it even when they're not playing the game. While the regular tracks are good, the music discs take the game to a new level.

There are 12 total music discs in the game, many with varying rarities. They're often difficult to find, but players are quick to put them into their music box when they find them.

A new music disc is coming in the 1.18 update, which will be arriving before the end of the year. 'Otherside' will be the 13th music disc in the game's inventory. Here's everything players need to know.

Complete guide to the upcoming Otherside music disc in Minecraft 1.18

The 1.18 update, which will be the second half of the Caves and Cliffs update, will bring a lot of new items and changes to the game, most notably the new cave patterns. However, the Otherside music disc is something players are eagerly looking forward to.

Julien @jujustep_julien New music disc!

Otherside by Lena Raine New music disc! Otherside by Lena Raine https://t.co/opom1audPN

This music disc is available in beta versions, as many players have tested out the Minecraft 1.18 features and are looking forward to the day these additions, including the Otherside music disc, are added to the full game for everyone to enjoy.

The music disc, when it officially arrives, will become the most rare music disc in the game. That honor currently goes to Pigstep, which is found in a bastion remnant with a 5.6% spawn rate in a random chest.

Players can check out the tweet below to listen to the latest Minecraft music disc:

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier



(can't play it all due to twitter video length) Here is the new #Minecraft Music Disc Otherside By Lena Raine 🎵(can't play it all due to twitter video length) Here is the new #Minecraft Music Disc Otherside By Lena Raine 🎵(can't play it all due to twitter video length) https://t.co/KD7Pfauwms

Otherside will be found in Dungeons (monster spawners) with a 3.1% spawn rate and a 2.5% chance in the altar chest in the Stronghold. Both those structures are hard to find and the chances are very low, so Minecraft players who find it will be lucky.

Altar chests will have a very small chance to have the Otherside music disc (Image via Minecraft)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There's no current release date officially set for Otherside and the rest of the 1.18 update, but Minecraft has teased that it could be sometime very soon.

Edited by R. Elahi