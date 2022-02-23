Pigs in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Pigs are one of the most common Minecraft mobs. They wander around the biomes with no real goal other than to be killed by players for the most part. But there's a lot more to them than that.

Pigs have been around since almost the very beginning, arriving in update 0.2.0. Since then, they've become one of the most valuable mobs. Here's everything players need to know about them.

Complete guide to pigs in Minecraft

Pigs are one of the few mobs that can be ridden. Horses can be equipped with a saddle and guided. Pigs can also be equipped with a saddle but require a carrot on a stick to be guided. The same is true for Striders but with warped fungus on a stick.

JBear🐻 @JBearNAction



Can You Beat Minecraft While Riding a Pig? youtu.be/AGBN_cI2r_k Difficulty: PigCan You Beat Minecraft While Riding a Pig? #FaZe5 Difficulty: PigCan You Beat Minecraft While Riding a Pig? #FaZe5 youtu.be/AGBN_cI2r_k https://t.co/ep22l7H7RE

Pigs have just five hearts of health, which is why precisely two hits from a stone sword (2.5 hearts of damage) will kill one. But even a Netherite sword that isn't enchanted won't one-shot a pig. They deal four hearts per hit.

Most pigs are adults when they are discovered. Pigs have just a 5% chance of spawning as a baby in the wild. They can be bred to get a baby pig using carrots, potatoes, or beetroots.

Baby pigs spawn 5% of the time (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Pigs do not drop any items besides pork chops under normal circumstances. They drop up to three pork chops unless Looting is involved. Looting III can yield six pork chops. A pig that was previously saddled will drop the saddle.

They are also a source of XP when killed or bred. A pig killed by a player or their tamed wolf will drop up to three XP orbs. When bred, they can drop up to seven. After that, they will have to wait five minutes before breeding again.

chey 🎉 @Kugie CREEPERS WERE MISTAKENLY MADE. THEY WERE MISCODED WHEN THEY WERE MAKING PIGS. THEY THINK THEYRE PIGS AND DONT KNO… — WAIT WHAT- curiouscat.qa/Nanamiki/post/… CREEPERS WERE MISTAKENLY MADE. THEY WERE MISCODED WHEN THEY WERE MAKING PIGS. THEY THINK THEYRE PIGS AND DONT KNO… — WAIT WHAT- curiouscat.qa/Nanamiki/post/…

Interestingly enough, one of the most frustrating mobs began as a pig. A miscoded pig resulted in what players today know and love as the creeper.

A Minecraft pig that has the misfortune of being struck by lightning, which is an incredibly rare occurrence, will turn into a zombifie piglin. If it's a baby pig, it will turn into a baby zombified piglin.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar