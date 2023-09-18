Popular Minecraft server Mineplex is set to make its comeback

Recently, one of the most famous Minecraft servers, Mineplex, became active again. There are entire companies built around providing some of the best public servers for millions of players to enjoy the sandbox game. Mineplex has been one of the most popular of them all, having servers ever since 2013. After a few months of hiatus, its servers are returning.

Here is everything to know about Mineplex and how it is returning with a new branding and aim.

Details about Mineplex returning to Minecraft

How and why did Mineplex shut down?

Despite being one of the most popular and longest-running servers of the game, Mineplex shut down abruptly on May 12, 2023. The servers went down without any prior notice and were removed from Bedrock Edition's featured servers as well.

After a while, an official announcement from one of Mineplex's admins was made on their official server about servers permanently shutting down.

A few weeks ago, the reason for the server's shutdown was still unknown. However, it is clear what was going on behind the scenes.

Mineplex's acquisition

Soon after the Mineplex's Minecraft servers went dark, Sam Dawahare, a former administrator of the server, announced on his Twitter page that he had completely acquired the company.

The official Twitter handle of Mineplex reposted Sam's post. After this, the official website of the public server went dark again, but there was a 'coming soon' text, which clearly stated that the server developers were working on something new.

Mineplex's revival announcement

A few months after the old Mineplex servers shut down abruptly, the official Twitter page of the server providers posted a mysterious text of an announcement of 'Project Ashes,' which was going to be released on September 15.

A day before September 15, there was another post of a video that showcased a new branding for Mineplex, with a new logo of a phoenix, which fits the name Project Ashes.

After the official announcement, Sam Dawahare himself released a long video on the official Mineplex X handle about a new Mineplex Studio, which was a new way to develop and publish games for Minecraft.

He released another video and explained how the server will be free of charge on release and how the original Mineplex minigames will make a return. Sam assured that more news about Mineplex's reboot will be revealed as the days go by.

This is, of course, brilliant news for Minecraft's massive playerbase, as one of the most popular public servers is returning to the game with free-of-charge entry and nostalgic games.