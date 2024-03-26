Popular YouTuber DanTDM might appear in upcoming live-action Minecraft movie

Minecraft's live-action film starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Kate McKinnon may have a special guest appearance. According to the X account of the movie news/rumor aggregator DiscussingFilm, community content creator Daniel "DanTDM" Middleton stated that he has returned from New Zealand, where the film is being shot, and said fans will find out why he was there "in about a year."

As of DanTDM's announcement to his fans in the Minecraft community, there has been no direct confirmation of his role in the film from Legendary Pictures, but it certainly wouldn't be surprising for them to bring a beloved content creator into a video game adaptation. Given the recent spate of video game films, it's something we've seen in the past, and Legendary may follow suit for Mojang's movie.

How substantial would DanTDM's role be in the Minecraft movie?

Slated for an April 4, 2025, theatrical release date in the US, principal photography for Legendary's upcoming Minecraft movie began in New Zealand in mid-January 2024. Given the timeline, DanTDM's arrival in the country just a few months after is certainly intriguing, and it wouldn't be surprising if Legendary Pictures and director Jared Hess brought Dan in for a quick cameo.

Given that shooting can take several months, it's unlikely that Dan was able to stay for an extended period and have a prominent role in the film. However, the Minecraft YouTuber/streamer would certainly be a delight to see on the big screen for fans of Mojang's sandbox game. DanTDM's reference to fans finding out why he was in New Zealand "in a year" also coincides closely with the film's release date.

This wouldn't be Dan's first time working with a major film studio. In collaboration with Disney and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Dan voiced the character known as the Eboy in the film Ralph Breaks the Internet. However, DanTDM's role in Minecraft would likely be different since it is confirmed to be a live-action film.

Even in a live-action environment, DanTDM popping in for a quick cameo certainly has precedent in recent video game adaptations. Many fans were quick to point out that Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's film featured prominent YouTube personalities like MatPat of Game Theory and CoryxKenshin, much to the delight of that horror game series.

With April 4, 2025, still quite a ways away, it's unclear which character Dan will appear as. Many of the confirmed actors have yet to announce their roles, but DanTDM's hinting at his involvement will surely drum up plenty of excitement for the film in the coming months. Hopefully, the movie captures the spirit of the sandbox title and is a hit for longtime fans and players.