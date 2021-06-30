Ranboo plushie reveal sends fans into a frenzy as the Minecraft streamer reveals first look online

Minecraft star Ranboo is known for his amusing tweets on Twitter. Through his recent posts, he has revealed his upcoming plushies on his alternate Twitter account.
Popular streamer Ranboo has been the talk of the town for a long time, and the young Minecraft star quickly gained popularity through his Twitch streams and YouTube videos.
Through his collaborations with other popular Minecraft streamers like Phi1LzA, Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo's growth soared through the sky.
A few days ago, Ranboo was featured on the famous NYC Times Square after winning an online contest hosted by Global AR Platform "ARKH" on Twitter. He won the competition after receiving massive support from his fans. He recently took to Twitter to reveal his Minecraft skin-themed plushies through a series of tweets.
Minecraft star Ranboo plushie reveal sends fans into a frenzy
On June 28, Ranboo shared a close-up photo of one of his upcoming plushies. It revealed the cute green eye of the plushie inspired by Ranboo's Enderman hybrid character on Dream SMP, the famous private server made by Dream and GeorgeNotFound.
In reply to the tweet, he also shared another pic showing the paws of another adorable plushie, sending the entire Ranboo fanbase into a frenzy.
Today, Ranboo revealed three plushies in the background of his recent Twitter post. In the tweet, Ranboo shows himself wearing VR headgear with controllers in both hands.
However, fans were quick to notice the real intention behind the tweet. Ranboo has beautifully arranged three plushies in the background of the photo.
Earlier, he posted another tweet featuring the skinny arms of a Ranboo plushie. It has become another reason for fans to want that plushie more.
Ranboo fans on Twitter have been busy making sarcastic memes and lovely comments about his "leaked" plushies. With such a cute revelation, fans haven't wasted any time in expressing their adorable opinions on the plushie.
His latest tweet quickly gained over 100k likes and 5k replies. Here are some amazing replies to the plushie reveal done by Ranboo:
We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)