Ranboo plushie reveal sends fans into a frenzy as the Minecraft streamer reveals first look online

Minecraft star Ranboo is known for his amusing tweets on Twitter. Through his recent posts, he has revealed his upcoming plushies on his alternate Twitter account.

Popular streamer Ranboo has been the talk of the town for a long time, and the young Minecraft star quickly gained popularity through his Twitch streams and YouTube videos.

Through his collaborations with other popular Minecraft streamers like Phi1LzA, Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo's growth soared through the sky.

A few days ago, Ranboo was featured on the famous NYC Times Square after winning an online contest hosted by Global AR Platform "ARKH" on Twitter. He won the competition after receiving massive support from his fans. He recently took to Twitter to reveal his Minecraft skin-themed plushies through a series of tweets.

Minecraft star Ranboo plushie reveal sends fans into a frenzy

On June 28, Ranboo shared a close-up photo of one of his upcoming plushies. It revealed the cute green eye of the plushie inspired by Ranboo's Enderman hybrid character on Dream SMP, the famous private server made by Dream and GeorgeNotFound.

In reply to the tweet, he also shared another pic showing the paws of another adorable plushie, sending the entire Ranboo fanbase into a frenzy.

He has ascended into the world of computers pic.twitter.com/jG0IKNDb52 — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 29, 2021

Today, Ranboo revealed three plushies in the background of his recent Twitter post. In the tweet, Ranboo shows himself wearing VR headgear with controllers in both hands.

However, fans were quick to notice the real intention behind the tweet. Ranboo has beautifully arranged three plushies in the background of the photo.

Earlier, he posted another tweet featuring the skinny arms of a Ranboo plushie. It has become another reason for fans to want that plushie more.

Wonder what this could be 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BukADLMmXB — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 29, 2021

Ranboo fans on Twitter have been busy making sarcastic memes and lovely comments about his "leaked" plushies. With such a cute revelation, fans haven't wasted any time in expressing their adorable opinions on the plushie.

His latest tweet quickly gained over 100k likes and 5k replies. Here are some amazing replies to the plushie reveal done by Ranboo:

Guys, it's not a leak, Ranboo is WAY too careful abt leaking things on accident and the plushies are carefully lined up LMAO — Mel 🐝 (Art 📌) | Crying over the meetup (@Shroombies) June 29, 2021

group photo of bootwt (2021, colorized) pic.twitter.com/jBR07Jjn6M — 30 Days SMP Updates! (@30daysupdates) June 29, 2021

ranboo plushie: in a couple of days

me: pic.twitter.com/mqvqouGs8Z — Mia (@wop_mia) June 25, 2021

RANBOO EITHT THE RANBOO PLUSHIE IM CYEUING SO MUCC pic.twitter.com/RqMYsMctuy — ًraven! (@meowsboo) June 29, 2021

GOOD MORNING EVERYONE

NO MATTER WHATS THE COST I AM SO GONNA GET THAT RANBOO PLUSHIE pic.twitter.com/CCdweCNwBm — im hungry (@Im_HungryUwu) June 29, 2021

I feel like I wasn't supposed to see this pic.twitter.com/lXVfm84bmg — bee minecraft ™️ dtiys 📌 (@rubydsart) June 29, 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul