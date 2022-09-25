Redditor animates Minecraft's dangerous night adventure with a hilarious ending

A Minecraft Redditor, ' u/hongyatta,' recently posted a brilliant anime-style video of how Alex and an Iron Golem fought several hostile mobs in the game. The video starts with Alex hiding from all the hostile mobs, holding a unique character called 'Hong Ya' made by the animator. An Iron Golem came to her rescue as she was about to get attacked.

Later, Alex and Hong Ya joined the fight with the Iron Golem and obliterated hoards of hostile mobs. The animation was brilliantly done as it resembled a classic anime fight scene with fast characters and camera movements. The framerate in which it was rendered was also accurate. Though the background was simple in-game screenshots, it fits nicely with the rest of the animation.

There was even a cheeky reference to another game called 'Undertale' as one of the skeletons turned into a famous character called 'Sans.' The end of the video was quite hilarious as the Iron Golem became hostile towards Alex simply because she rested her head on it and accidentally attacked it in the process.

Users react to Redditor's brilliant anime-style Minecraft video

The Redditor's anime-style Minecraft video was both thrilling and funny. It is packed with action, comedy, and even famous references. Hong Yatta, the creator of the video, is also known for many other animated videos that have been popular. This particular video gathered over 20 thousand upvotes and over three hundred comments within a day, proving how good it was.

Many Redditors humorously compared this to how new Minecraft players usually panic and accidentally attack the Iron Golem first rather than fight alongside it. Other Redditors also joined the conversation about how they'd thought of attacking the Iron Golem when they first started playing the game.

Some of them also talked about how the ending was hilarious and didn't disappoint. The way Alex accidentally attacked Iron Golem was quite funny, and many players related to it since this mistake is quite common. They further talked about other possible endings where Alex tries to fix the Iron Golem or even gives it a red flower to save them.

Some Redditors humorously talked about how the wooden swords used by Alex didn't break even after extensive use. Since wooden gear is the weakest in Minecraft, players couldn't help but talk about the swords. Many agreed and talked about the durability of different materials in the thread.

Several members of the Minecraft Reddit page noticed the famous character named 'Sans' for the game Undertale.' They humorously joked about how the Iron Golem destroyed Sans and appreciated the animator adding the famous character to the video.

Overall, the video was very well-received on the Minecraft Reddit page. The intense fight with a funny ending gripped thousands of viewers. It received loads of positive comments and feedback and continues to gather views even after a day.

