5 things to know about Iron Golems in Minecraft

Iron Golem is a neutral mob in Minecraft that naturally spawns in villages. When players first find a village, they are scared and fascinated by the mob. It slowly wanders around the village. It usually does not have much to do during the day since it attacks hostile mobs at night.

Players new to the game might try to attack the Iron Golem. However, they will instantly regret it as the beast's melee attack is potent. Iron Golems have been in the game for a long time. Hence, the following dives into some facts about the mob for new players.

Iron Golems are one of the core mobs of Minecraft

1) Villagers can make Iron Golems

Villagers can create infinite Iron Golems in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since Iron Golems spawn in villages, they have a special relationship with the villagers, essentially masters of Iron Golems. Villagers have a unique ability to create infinite Iron Golems without any blocks.

If there are hostile mobs near them, but no Iron Golem is present to protect them, villagers automatically spawn one out of thin air. The iron farms that players build are based on this very concept.

2) Iron Golems protect villages from hostile mobs

An Iron Golem fighting a hoard of Zombies in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If new players find a village during the day, they will not be able to understand what Iron Golems do. However, they will get to see them in action during the night. As villagers sleep peacefully, Iron Golems will fight hostile mobs (except Creepers and Enderman) to protect the structure.

They won't be hunting down every hostile mob but will only attack those in their detection zone.

3) Players can also make Iron Golems

Configuration of blocks that creates an Iron Golem in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can also create their very own Iron Golem However, they need to have blocks of iron and carved pumpkin blocks to create one. Players can place blocks of iron in a T-shape configuration and place a carved pumpkin right in the middle to spawn the golem.

Remember, this trick will not work if players are in quiet mode since the Iron Golem is a neutral mob.

4) Iron Golem can be cured with iron ingots

Iron Golems can be cured by using iron ingots on them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Iron Golems, as the name implies, is entirely made of iron. Hence, the game has a nifty feature where players can cure a damaged golem by using iron ingots on them. While fighting hostile mobs, the Iron Golem will gradually get cracks in its body, indicating that it is low on health.

Players can take a few iron ingots and right-click on the mob to cure them back to full health.

5) Iron Golems give poppy to villagers

Iron Golem giving poppy to a villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Iron Golem can rarely be seen giving poppy flowers to villagers and baby villagers. This shows how the iron-made mobs are loyal and consider villagers as friends. In Bedrock Edition, baby villagers can also take the poppy from the Iron Golem. However, if the mob detects any hostile mob nearby or is attacked by a player, it retracts the flower and starts fighting like usual.

This is a reference from a film called Laputa: Castle in the Sky, in which a similar-looking character gives flowers to children as a sign of friendship.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far