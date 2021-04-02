Redditor creates custom boss battles in Minecraft

Minecraft players and Redditors have been able to create some truly marvelous things within the game. Players have coded mods that can change the structure, world generation, and mobs in-game.

Even those who don't know much about programming Minecraft have created new mob bosses with command blocks.

Custom mob boss battle in Minecraft

The Minecraft boss battle (Image via Reddit)

Redditor u/Kindred408 posted to the r/Minecraft subreddit earlier today their ultimate mob boss battle with Herobrine. The community really liked this post, and the players were fascinated with the mechanics behind the fight.

Many players wondered how u/Kindred408 was able to create this mob boss. There were multiple comments asking if the Redditor used mods or coded the mob boss themselves.

The user replied that they did the work with command blocks and weren't sure how to create a mob boss mod.

The boss battle

Minecraft boss battle in action (Image via Reddit)

u/Kindred408 posted a video of their fight, featuring Herobrine as a mob boss enemy attacking the player. The Redditor fights this mob boss with a sword, but Herobrine is so overpowered by the command block mechanics that the player can barely get close to it.

Herobrine is wearing netherite armor and has a bow to attack the player. Black sparkles surround this mob during the entire battle, and he also seems able to conjure some sort of attack or creature from the ground beneath.

Reddit's response

Comments under the post (Image via Reddit)

The community loved the post, which had almost 400 comments and 16k upvotes. Many comments asked for a way to download this Herobrine boss, while a few others wished that Mojang had kept Herobrine in the game as an occasional mob.

Other Redditors catered towards the Herobrine lore, claiming that the mob doesn't need the netherite armor, as "it only weighs him down."

The community even started commenting and joking about Herobrine. It turns out it is one of the most beloved myths in all of Minecraft.

u/Kindred408's other mob bosses

Minecraft boss battle (Image via Reddit)

This isn't the first time that u/Kindred408 has posted about mob boss battles on r/Minecraft. The user has also created overpowered pet dogs and villagers, as well as another custom mob boss fight with a mob called Mist Lord Bob.

u/Kindred408 uses command blocks to create their custom battles.