Returning Minecraft player discover a giant cat in their base

Minecraft has all kinds of animals that players can interact with and keep as pets. Cats come under this category as they are passive mobs that can be easily tamed. Unlike their real-life counterparts, all adult cats in the game are identical in size and shape, except for the considerably smaller baby versions. There are, however, some glitches that can change that.

This glitch was recently experienced by a Minecraft Redditor, who showcased it on the game's official subreddit.

Minecraft Redditor showcases a larger-than-usual cat in their base after returning to the game

A Redditor by the name of 'u/360Fanatic' recently posted a picture showcasing several cats that they have in their base. However, one of those cats was absurdly large compared to the others. Though people might think that it looks bigger because it is standing in front and is stretched because of the FOV, after close examination, it really looks like a bigger-than-usual cat.

The player hadn't played the game for quite some time, so they must have assumed this was an official change. However, Mojang had not released any size update for cats or any other mob. Hence, this was even more bizarre and fascinating to witness.

Users discuss why the Minecraft Redditor's cat is so massive in size

Since witnessing a surprisingly large cat in Minecraft was quite fascinating, the post received quite a lot of attention on the subreddit. Within a day, it received more than eight thousand upvotes and comments. People discussed at length how this must have happened and also joked around.

Many players were quick to point out that the large cat was, in fact, an ocelot from older games retextured to a cat after several updates. Ocelots have a nearly identical shape, but they are bigger in size and have a different texture.

Back in old Minecraft, ocelots were also tamable and could be commanded by players to sit or stand. As time went by, the ability to tame ocelots was removed from the game. Hence, those who already had an old, tamed ocelot must now have a large, tamed cat in their world.

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A few Redditors also discussed why ocelots are important to the game. Though they are rare and do not serve any special purpose that cats cannot, they are simply present to enhance the jungle's ambiance.

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Of course, there were users who joked around and commented on things like how the original poster fed the cat too much or how the cat ate its siblings.

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/360Fanatic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the Minecraft community was quite fascinated to see a large cat in a returning player's world that was opened after several updates. The post continues to get loads of views and comments.