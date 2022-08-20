TubNet official release date announced by Minecraft streamer Tubbo

Minecraft star Tubbo's long-awaited server, TubNet, finally has an official release date. For months, the streamer and his team have been working tirelessly to release their very own public server.

Though its release month was announced a few months back at TwitchCon, the famous content creator recently made a short video with the creative director of the server to announce the exact release date.

Tubbo @TubboTWO please go watch the TubNet developer update!!! It's out on youtube right now!!!!!

we annouce the launch date!!!! please go watch the TubNet developer update!!! It's out on youtube right now!!!!!we annouce the launch date!!!!

TubNet will be a free-to-play public server for Java and Bedrock Editions and will pack loads of exciting content for players. The server starts with three new games: Crystal Rush, Light Strike, and Spacebound.

These are completely new types of minigames and will breathe new life into Minecraft's multiplayer scene.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo's TubNet server will release next week

Recently, the official YouTube channel of TubNet released a video where the founder of the server, Tubbo, and its creative director, CarrotChomps, discussed the latest development and the official release date.

They started by explaining how this is one of the many developer update videos they will make to keep users informed about the latest progress of the server. Soon after, they announced that the Java Edition version of the server would be released on August 26, while the Bedrock Edition version might still take some time.

TubNet @TubNet TubNet will release August 26th TubNet will release August 26th

The duo explained they wanted to keep the Java and Bedrock experience equal. Hence, they delayed the release of the Bedrock Edition server since it was still under development.

Even though this is sad news for Bedrock Edition gamers, Tubbo assured them they would get the best and equal experience off the server when it releases.

CarrotChomps also announced that on August 19, they would host a public beta server for TubNet only for official Discord server members. Though players were extremely excited to join the public beta server, the server sadly crashed due to the number of people constantly trying to join.

For now, the public beta server is closed due to extremely high traffic. Later in the day, Tubbo even apologized for the beta server crashing.

The team further talked about creator ranks, and how many followers or subscribers users will need to get on the server.

Fans must have 50 thousand subscribers on YouTube, 50 thousand followers on Twitch, or 200 thousand followers on TikTok to get creator ranks. They also assured that these numbers might change or be reduced further down the line.

Finally, Tubbo and CarrotChomps talked about all three games coming with the server and discussed their developments. They thanked all the creators and gamers who participated in the closed alpha test and encouraged everyone to send feedback to help the server grow.

Reactions on official release date of TubNet

jesse pinkman @petrichor303 i really hope tubbo or anyone on the tubnet team dont beat themselves up for having to cancel :( no one could’ve predicted that many people for a 2 hour beta i really hope tubbo or anyone on the tubnet team dont beat themselves up for having to cancel :( no one could’ve predicted that many people for a 2 hour beta

becky @falltubbo listening to tubbo watching tubbo

talk about making announce the

a minecraft server release of tubnet listening to tubbo watching tubbotalk about making announce thea minecraft server release of tubnet https://t.co/nU5FnDrcDj

IDerpyLuna | Mcyt Artist @LunaDerpy It's so amazing to see the SMP I'm on is trending together with MCC and TubNet



So cool man :D It's so amazing to see the SMP I'm on is trending together with MCC and TubNet So cool man :D https://t.co/hB6l9mcorI

Since the Minecraft streamer has loads of fans and followers on all social media platforms, they all talked and expressed their excitement for the release of the Minecraft server. Many made custom fanarts, while others consoled the streamer after the failed public beta server test.

Overall, many people in the community are incredibly excited about the new server.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer