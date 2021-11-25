What is a flair in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons has tons of cosmetic items to enhance the gameplay for its players. They don't provide any advantage to players. They simply make the game more enjoyable. Minecraft has long had cosmetics, and those were some of the biggest things that came over to Minecraft Dungeons when the game was created.

There are several main types of cosmetics: pets, capes, skins and flairs. Flairs are one of the lesser-known cosmetics, so here's what they are, how to get them and which ones are available.

Complete guide to flairs in Minecraft Dungeons

Flairs are a common cosmetic in Minecraft Dungeons. Players can unlock them through various methods and even purchase them from shops.

The term flairs refer to the effect that happens when something happens. There are three types of flairs: respawn, healing and level up. When a player respawns, heals, or levels up, there is a flair.

There are six different healing flairs in Minecraft Dungeons:

Heart Fountain

Healing Rain

Healing Wind

Healing Burst

Healing Ray

Rainbow Rings

There are five level up flairs in Minecraft Dungeons:

Rainbow Radiance

Confetti

Static Shock

Popping Candy

Whirlwind

Leveling up is met with a flair, a cosmetic item available in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

There are three respawn flairs that have been announced as part of the Cloudy Climb seasonal adventure (coming December 14 to Minecraft Dungeons), but they have yet to be named. In order to purchase these flairs and the level up flairs and healing flairs, players have to buy DLC packs.

Packs like Flames of the Nether and Howling Peaks are available for Minecraft Dungeons players. They come with new levels, mobs and more, but also with cosmetic items that players can equip.

This can be done in the inventory. Minecraft players can cycle through their various flairs and other cosmetics to find the ones they like. Once they are equipped, they will play whenever a player levels up, respawns or heals themselves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar