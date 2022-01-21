What we know about Allay in Minecraft so far

Most years, Mojang hosts a Minecraft Live in which a mob vote is held. Popular mobs are pitted against one another, with the winner added to the game in a future update. The losers are essentially lost forever.

In years past, mobs like phantoms and glow squids won and were subsequently added to the game.

In 2021, the Allay was victorious. It defeated the Copper Golem and the Glare with relative ease for the right to be added to Minecraft in a future update.

What players know about the newest Minecraft mob

The first piece of official information regarding the Allay is the update in which it will be added. The Wild Update (version 1.19) will bring this mob, the Warden, the Deep Dark biome, frogs, and more.

There is no official release date for The Wild Update, but it has the loose date of 2022. Of course, there is always the possibility of a delay with an update.

The Allay will be a passive mob, albeit one of the most helpful ones in the game as it can find dropped blocks or items for players.

Once introduced, the Allay will pick up dropped items in loaded chunks. It can carry up to one stack at a time and cannot duplicate items. It also cannot take items out of chests. The Allay will then drop the items collected when in range of a note block.

Not much else is known yet about this mob, including where it will spawn. It is confirmed that there will be a spawn egg in Creative mode, though. It is possible that the Allay will spawn like an iron or snow golem.

Minecraft players might be able to spawn one by building the right statue with the right block on top. That is purely speculation, though.

More will be known about it as official snapshots and beta versions are released by Mojang.

