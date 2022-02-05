What Minecraft blocks look good together? 

Minecraft players use all sorts of blocks to make their builds. The best builds are not only large, detailed and impressive but they look good. The colors mesh well and the blocks themselves look great.

That isn't always possible with the blocks on hand, so it can be difficult. However, here are a few combinations of blocks that do look good together.

Blocks that Minecraft players can put together for aesthetics

Oak and cobblestone is a classic combination in Minecraft. The majority of starter homes and basic builds utilize these two blocks. They're not going to blow anybody away, but they look good and work well together.

They're arguably the most common and basic blocks in the entire game, but they look good enough together to justify their repeated use in builds.

Spruce wood can easily be substituted for oak to make a great combination. Additionally, the newly introduced (a Minecraft 1.17 update) cobbled deepslate also makes a great combo with oak planks.

Jon🐺 @jonnykidd09 Materials that'll always look good together in minecraft:



-Oak planks/wood and cobblestone

-Dark oak, spruce and stone bricks

-Acacia and nothing because acacia is horrible

-Birchwood and bricks maybe little bit of oak



Whats everyone elses favourite combo?🤔 Materials that'll always look good together in minecraft: -Oak planks/wood and cobblestone-Dark oak, spruce and stone bricks-Acacia and nothing because acacia is horrible-Birchwood and bricks maybe little bit of oakWhats everyone elses favourite combo?🤔

For a bit of variety, the combination of stone bricks and oak wood planks looks incredible, too. Stone bricks provide a more refined look than regular cobblestone blocks.

Logs and planks also look good together. Generally, it looks better if the two blocks are of the same type of wood, too. Oak planks with oak logs look great. The same can be said for spruce.

Logs and planks go well together (Image via Mojang)

Sandstone, another fairly easy block to come by, looks great with several other blocks. Oak and spruce logs, nether bricks and more can all pair well with sandstone, creating a light and dark theme.

Smooth quartz blocks are one of the most beautiful blocks in the game, but not everything goes well with it. Darker blocks like nether brick, dark oak and even dark colored wool make for a good combination.

Oak logs and warped planks look pretty good together, too. The same can be said for oak logs and crimson planks. These are both fairly hard to come by since they're only found in certain Nether biomes, but they make for good building blocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul