What is the new world height and depth in Minecraft after 1.18 update?

Minecraft has officially released the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update in full capacity for all platforms. The update makes significant changes to world generation, namely caves and mountains, as the title for the update suggests. There aren't any new mobs or new blocks, but there are new biomes and distinctly different caves and mountains.

The biggest changes are literally big: bigger mountains and bigger caves. The world limits have changed. Y level 0 (or 2 or 4) is no longer the level for bedrock and the mountain height has significantly changed as well. Here's what the numbers are looking like now.

Minecraft 1.18 update introduces new build limit and cave depth

The previous build limit for a Minecraft world was 256. Now, that's not even close to the limit. Thanks to the 1.18 update, mountains alone can spawn as high as level 256, so the build limit is much higher.

The new build limit is Y level 320, so players can build nearly 70 blocks above the tallest mountain.

Previously, the lowest any player could go in a Minecraft world was level 0. Bedrock began appearing as high as level 6, but it was possible to get as low as 0. Now, caves will go a lot lower than ever before.

Caves can be as low as Y level -64. New cave generation is an entire chunk lower than it ever was before.

Alongside that, there are new cave and mountain biomes, including:

Meadow

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

Cheese caves

Spaghetti Caves

Noodle Caves

There will now be tons of new mountain and cave biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The update is officially live now. Mobile players can visit the update section on their mobile device to download and install the update. Xbox and PlayStation players can visit their library and select the game to start the download. Nintendo Switch players can start the app and it will begin installing.

The update shouldn't take too long and players can begin digging deeper and climbing higher than ever before.

