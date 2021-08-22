Top 5 changes to biomes in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

To improve the dull caves of Minecraft, Mojang will be releasing three new cave biomes, and six mountain sub biomes in the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2. The release date has not been revealed, but Mojang has said that the update will come out later this year.

Some of the new features are already available in experimental snapshots and bedrock beta versions of the game. A lot of the changes are being made to biomes in the game to blend them perfectly.

Changes made to biome in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Size increase

Changes have been made to badlands biome(Image via Minecraft)

Developers of Minecraft have increased the size of both badlands and desert biomes. Terracotta bands are going to generate higher than they currently are. The Beach biome size is also being increased, and there may not be beaches at all in some places.

4) Rivers and deep warm ocean biome

A river in the game (Image via Minecraft)

The chances of rivers being cut off and turned into steep dry river gorges in mountain terrain have been lowered. Once the update is released, the deep warm ocean biome will generate naturally. It is similar to a warm ocean, but coral reefs do not generate in them, and the depth is also a lot more.

3) Smoother placement

Smoother biome placement seen in experimental snapshot 4 (Image via Minecraft)

The developers have been working hard on making the biome placement less noisy. In the 1.18 experimental snapshots, biomes have been made a lot smoother, and microbiomes should generate a lot less. They have also been tweaked to avoid temperature clashes, such as a snow biome generating in the middle of the desert.

2) Ore generation

Exposed emerald ores seen in bedrock beta (Image via Minecraft)

Changes are being made to how ores are generated in mountains and cave biomes. The veins of ores will be longer, and players will also get to see rarer formations. Emerald ores, in particular, are going to have larger veins, and a lot of them will be exposed in mountain biomes.

1) Mountain and cave biome heights

Tall mountains (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most significant changes being made to world generation is that its height is being increased both upwards and downwards. Once the update is out, the world generation height limit will be 384 blocks and -64 downwards. Mountain biomes can rarely be as tall as 260 blocks, and cave biomes can generate till Y -59.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod