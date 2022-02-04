What do potions do in Minecraft Java?

Potions were added to Minecraft in update 0.12.1. Since then, there have been plenty of different potions introduced to the game. They make use of different items that might otherwise go unused.

Each potion has a unique effect on players and not all of them are positive. Here's what they do in Minecraft Java Edition.

What Minecraft potions do in Java Edition

There are many differences between Java and Bedrock Edition. Fortunately, potions work the same way across both editions. The effects and lengths of potions are the same. They are brewed in a brewing stand in all versions of the game.

Here's what each potion does for Minecraft players.

The Potion of Healing gives players Instant Health which restores four hearts of health immediately.

gives players Instant Health which restores four hearts of health immediately. The Potion of Fire Resistance removes damage from fire, lava, magma blocks, campfires, and blaze attacks.

removes damage from fire, lava, magma blocks, campfires, and blaze attacks. The Potion of Regeneration restores one heart every two and a half seconds. It lasts for 45 seconds initially.

restores one heart every two and a half seconds. It lasts for 45 seconds initially. The Potion of Strength increases Minecraft players' attack damage by three hearts.

increases Minecraft players' attack damage by three hearts. With the Potion of Swiftness , players will see a 20% increase in movement speed, jumping distance and sprint speed.

, players will see a 20% increase in movement speed, jumping distance and sprint speed. The Potion of Night Vision provides players with complete visibility, no matter wherever they are. This includes underwater.

provides players with complete visibility, no matter wherever they are. This includes underwater. After drinking the Potion of Invisibility , players will remain invisible to mobs, players and other entities.

, players will remain invisible to mobs, players and other entities. A Potion of Water Breathing will allow players to breathe underwater for the duration of the potion.

will allow players to breathe underwater for the duration of the potion. Drinking a Potion of Leaping will allow players to jump one half block higher than normal.

will allow players to jump one half block higher than normal. The Potion of Slowfalling reduces the rate at which players fall and removes fall damage, which is very helpful in The End.

Not all potions have positive effects, though. The Potion of Poison removes one heart of health every 1.25 seconds. A Potion of Weakness reduces damage given by the player by four hearts.

A Potion of Harming deals instant damage to gamers in the form of six hearts. The Potion of Slowness renders the player unable to move past 85% speed.

Finally, one potion has mixed effects. The Potion of the Turtle Master slows the player by 60% speed and reduces incoming damage by 60%.

