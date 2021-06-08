When is Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update APK download file expected to roll out?

Mojang is finally set to release its ambitious Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. This update is making the news for the amazing features it's bringing to the popular indie game.

Minecraft 1.17 is the first part of the much-awaited Caves & Cliffs update. It was originally announced as a single update featuring new mobs, biomes, gameplay changes, blocks, and more. However, after facing technical difficulties, developers decided to split the update to deliver a quality experience.

Couldn’t we have released everything in a single update? And how will the new version numbers work?



In this third Caves & Cliffs Special, we answer some of your most burning questions about the upcoming update – and look forward to Part II!



↣ https://t.co/dq93def4mj ↢ pic.twitter.com/4IpwPAlJU7 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 4, 2021

After months of waiting, Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is ready for its official release. The 1.17 update will be released today for both Java and Bedrock Edition, including Pocket Edition.

Read: Full list of new features releasing in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Pocket Edition APK: When will it be available?

Last week, Mojang revealed the official date for the 1.17 update launch. Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 will be released on June 8. However, Mojang hasn't announced an exact time for the launch.

All we know is that the 1.17 update will be released today for all devices, including Android and iOS devices. However, players can take a guess about the time from previous update releases.

Going by previous updates Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 for Pocket Edition will be released around 10 AM EST and 3 PM BST. Since it is not the official time, the update may be released a little late or early.

Have your axolotl-scooping buckets at the ready: Caves & Cliffs: Part I releases tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/cuCEEMyrsR — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 7, 2021

After the arrival of the 1.17 update, players can check out Minecraft's page on Android's PlayStore or iOS's AppStore. Here are the steps to download the update as soon as it is released in the Pocket Edition:

Open PlayStore on your device

Search for Minecraft on PlayStore or AppStore

After the update release, click on the "Update" button to download Minecraft 1.17.

If the update doesn't pop up, wait for some time or try clearing caches.

After downloading the update, launch the game and explore the features of Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Make sure you have enough space for the update to download. If the update fails to download due to not having enough space, delete some unnecessary apps or files.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by david.benjamin