When will Minecraft 1.18 update APK be available for download on Android devices? 

Minecraft is releasing the highly anticipated 1.18 update today on all platforms. Everyone who plays Minecraft will be able to dig deeper and climb higher very soon as a result of the Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2.

The first half was released earlier this year and today is the day players can download the update on their console, computer or device. For Android users, this means the APK file will be available very soon. Here's when they can expect to see it live.

APK file to release very soon for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update

The download file will be released at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET today. Whenever that hour arrives in local time, players can head straight to the Google Play Store (or other location that players download apps from) and begin the download.

APK files, which stand for Android Package Kit, are the standard for Android games and applications, including Minecraft. All other Minecraft updates have released APK files. After players have downloaded and installed it, they'll have full access to the Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 on their Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Minecraft Pocket Edition has several advantages over the other versions of the game. Primarily, the updates take far less time to update. Big updates for mobile apps usually take a few minutes, while they take much longer on consoles.

Lush caves are a new part of the update (Image via Minecraft)

Here are a few features players can expect to see once the APK file is downloaded and installed:

Caves will now go as low as Y level -64

Diamond ore will spawn much more frequently

Hostile mobs will only spawn at a light level zero

Axolotls can't spawn in lush caves, a new biome

Pillagers will not attack baby villagers in raids

Conduits can only be mined with a pickaxe now

Mountains will be significantly taller

Buried treasure can have a potion of water-breathing in its loot

Horses will now follow players with golden apples and golden carrots

