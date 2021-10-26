Where to get Grave Bane in Minecraft Dungeons? 

The Grave Bane is a unique weapon in Minecraft Dungeons and arguably one of the best. This weapon has a much longer reach than most, making it a lot easier to fight mobs while keeping a safe distance and maintaining a good level of health.

Additionally, it has a unique ability that is essentially Smite, as it deals extra damage to undead mobs. Zombies and skeletons fall under that category and are pretty standard in Minecraft Dungeons, so this has more use than other unique weapons. Here's how to get it in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons: Levels where Grave Bane can be found

Players have a chance to find the Grave Bane at the following levels:

Soggy Swamp

Desert Temple

Panda Plateau (DLC)

Basalt Deltas (DLC)

Lone Fortress (Daily Trials) (DLC)

Many of these levels are DLC, so regular game players have fewer opportunities to find the Grave Bane. Additionally, Grave Bane drops from any chest, mob, or boss in locations where Glaive is in the base loot table.

The Grave Bane has really strong stats, making it an excellent choice (Image via Minecraft)

It can also be acquired from the Blacksmith randomly but will be more common from the Piglin merchant (who takes gold instead of emeralds), the Mystery merchant, and the Luxury merchant.

Grave Bane has relatively high power but low speed and moderate range and has a combo that consists of two overhead strikes and a sweep attack. The first two hits deal the weapon's minimum melee damage, while the sweep attack deals the maximum melee damage. The Grave Bane's unique ability includes increased range and melee damage and the Smite effect on undead mobs.

It can reach power level 113, which will have a minimum damage of 2095 to 3072, so it can deal an intense amount of damage to enemy mobs. The Grave Bane has been a part of Minecraft Dungeons since the beginning and remains one of the best unique weapons.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar