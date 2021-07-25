Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15?: Full leaderboard and total points table

The 15th iteration of the Minecraft Championship was a fantastic event with enjoyable battles between forty popular content creators grouped into ten teams. As scheduled, the event started at around 8:00 pm BST and lasted almost three hours.

Because of how talented and skilled the participants were, the level of competition was high, and the heat was on. Both brand new and veteran MCC players participated if it took place on July 24th. Those who missed the live stream can watch the full event on Noxcrew's Twitch channel here.

Minecraft Championship 15: Which teams competed at the event?

The games were intense and all the teams played well (Image via Noxcrew on YouTube)

Aqua Axolotls: Krinos, Krtzyy, CaptainPuffy, Nihachu

Blue Bats: fWhip, Quig, Smallishbeans, PrestonPlayz

Cyan Creepers: Smjaor, Wisp, Antfrost, 5up

Green Guardians: ConnorEatsPants, Fundy, Ph1LzA, TommyInnit

Lime Llamas: TheOrionSound, Solidarity Gaming, KaraCorvus, fruitberries

Orange Ocelots: PearlscentMoon, Grian, Shubble, PeteZahHutt (HBomb94)

Pink Parrots: TapL, WilburSoot, Tubbo, Ranboo

Purple Pandas: ReNDoG, InTheLittleWood, falsesymmetry, Illumina

Red Rabbits: Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity, Sapnap

Yellow Yaks: CaptainSparklez, Punz, Jack Manifold, Seapeekay

Winners of the Minecraft Championship 15

Winners of Minecraft Championship 15 (Image via Twitter)

MCC 15 was an epic event with a lot of skilled participants, but team Red Rabbits managed to outplay everyone at the end. The Red Rabbits, along with Pink Parrots and Blue Bats, were on top of the leaderboard consistently for the first half of MCC 15.

Sadly, PeteZahHutt was having connection issues, because of which Team Orange Ocelots struggled a lot in the fourth game. A well-known Minecraft YouTuber HBomb94 then replaced PeteZahHutt. The sixth game is where the leaderboard was affected the most, and the rankings of Red Rabbits and Blue Bats dropped drastically.

Crossing all the hurdles, the Red Rabbits overwhelmed every other team and took the crown at the Dodgebolt arena where they won 3-0 against Team Yellow Yaks. Sapnap's contribution to the team was very significant, because of which he ended up being the highest-ranking individual player at the Minecraft Championship 15.

Rankings and points earned by the teams

First-place - Red Rabbits (22740)

Second - Yellow Yaks (19670)

Third - Pink Parrots (19372)

Fourth - Blue Bats (17825)

Fifth - Purple Pandas (16064)

Sixth - Green Guardians (15940)

Seventh - Cyan Creepers (15554)

Eighth - Orange Ocelots (12297)

Ninth - Aqua Axolotls (11727)

Tenth - Lime Llamas (9648)

