"No new features or content updates": Minecraft Dungeons to no longer receive any updates 

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler Minecraft spin-off created by Mojang and Double Eleven studios in 2020. Its arrival took the community by storm, registering a phenomenal 25 million players worldwide. Garnering widespread acclaim, the game is available on multiple platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, and Xbox.

However, despite having received a variety of content over the last three years, its time has finally come to an end. In a recent declaration on the official website, Mojang stated:

"However, every journey has an end. As 1.17 was Minecraft Dungeons’ final update, our team has now moved on to new projects that continue to explore experiences in the Minecraft universe. This means that there are no new features or content updates planned for the game."

The community was quick to opine on social media regarding the same.

Minecraft Dungeons halts new updates to the game

Mojang announced a piece of important news regarding Dungeons on September 28, 2023, on their official page. No new updates will be released after the current version 1.17. The team declared they were moving on to new projects and other prospects.

They subsequently expressed their gratitude to the community for supporting them throughout the five-year journey. Despite concluding the updates, developers have urged community members to continue exploring the game. They claimed that the game still had tons of content to offer and experiences to cherish.

"Don't think for a second this means your adventures are done! There are still plenty of adventures to be had together with your friends; dungeons to spelunk, ancient hunts to conquer, and toppling a Tower whose layout will continue to rotate. And while the story of Dungeons might have reached its conclusion, our community continues to build their own stories."

The team also mentioned that the game's influence and reception in the past few years had proved to be monumental and pushed them to do better.

Response from the community

The news was bittersweet and left fans astounded. Many were appreciative of the developers and expressed their gratitude while sharing their in-game experiences. However, some were left confused by the decision.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their feeling towards the news (Image via Twitter)

Fans took to Twitter to thank and clear their doubts regarding the game (Image via Twitter)

In conclusion, there's no denying that the developers succeeded in offering a truly memorable spin-off, with the legacy of Minecraft Dungeons forever etched in players' hearts.