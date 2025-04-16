"Okay this might be the best update": Minecraft fans react to new leash changes coming in next game drop

Minecraft fans are beyond delighted by the announcement of new ghast variants. During the last Live event, the developers revealed three new types of ghasts: the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. The happy ghast can be used to fly around with three other players, adding a new and much-needed mode of transportation. Not only that, but it can also be used to build large structures.

Things have gotten even better as Mojang Studios made some tweaks, allowing boats and other mobs to be attached to the happy ghast using leads. This turns the new mob into hot air balloons, making transportation much easier. A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/DemirSenYT shared a video on the subreddit of the game showing this new game mechanic.

Reacting to the post, u/X_Yosemite_X commented:

"Okay this might be the best update"

It indeed is one of the most exciting improvements to the already great addition. The large overworld remains mostly unexplored because there are barely any fast and efficient means of travel. Using the happy ghast to not only fly around but also carry other mobs, such as pet wolves, is a game-changer.

Comment byu/DemirSenYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/TheGuyInTheFishSuit mentioned that the developers added a blimp and a tactical bomber in just one mob. Meanwhile, u/Howardv99 shared an image of two minecarts attached with a chain link and said that players are very close to getting this game mechanic as well.

Comment byu/DemirSenYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ever since the developers made minecarts go faster, players have been asking for the ability to join these carts using chain links so that they can practically make a train. This would help in transporting mobs and items over long distances.

Redditors react to the exciting Minecraft ghast tweak (Image via Reddit)

u/J2MES asked why the developers couldn't add this before they built their shulker farm, as they spent hours just getting shulkers. Another player, u/The_Conductor7274, said that all they wanted now were minecarts to be linked together. Meanwhile, u/SecretSpectre11 said that Mojang has essentially added transport helicopters.

Minecraft’s second drop will be huge

The upcoming happy ghasts in Minecraft just got even better (Image via Mojang Studios)

During the Minecraft Live event, the developers revealed what they have planned for later this year. Turns out, those announcements became more exciting than the Spring to Life drop, which was already massive in terms of new content.

The game will be getting the locator bar that allows players to find where other players are in a very intuitive way. Then there are the new ghast variants that can be used to travel around. It would be interesting to see what else Mojang Studios is working on for the rest of the year.

