New Minecraft leash upgrade is a huge win for happy ghast

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 25w16a for Java Edition. In this version, the developers introduced loads of changes to how leads work, along with elytra fireworks and clouds render distance updates. Some of the lead changes were related to the new happy ghast mob. The mob and the lead changes will officially release in the second game drop of 2025.
By observing and testing happy ghast leash features, it is safe to say that these changes will make the flying mob even more useful and popular in Minecraft. Here is how.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
How Minecraft happy ghasts will massively improve with new leash changes
Happy ghasts can be extremely useful for moving entities and resources
Transporting entities from one point to another can be a tedious task in Minecraft. While some entities can be lured using food items, others need to be placed in boats or pulled using a lead.
However, since Minecraft's terrain is irregular, moving these entities in boats or on leashes can be tricky. Over the years, many players have spent hours transporting mobs like villagers in boats.
With the latest happy ghast and lead changes, the task of transporting entities can become a lot easier. In snapshot 25w16a, players were allowed to tie any large entity, like boats, sniffers, horses, llamas, etc., to a happy ghast using a lead. When the lead connects to the happy ghast, a special 4-lead configuration will appear, showing that the entity is successfully connected to the flying mob.
When these happy ghasts fly away, they will lift the entities connected to them. Players can then control these flying creatures using a harness and transport entities from one place to another.
Since boats can be attached to happy ghasts, players can transport villagers, boats with chests, and other entities with ease. This feature will make the new flying mob a lot more useful than it already is.
Happy ghasts' disadvantages might not matter much after leash changes
When Mojang first introduced happy ghast for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025, many players discussed how slow and weak the new mob was. Like the old Nether ghast, the happy ghast was also quite slow in flying. The mob slowly floats around even when players control it with a harness. Compared to the elytra, the mob was extremely slow.
Furthermore, the mob was quite weak and only had 10 hearts of health. Hence, if a few skeletons take good shots at the mob, it will instantly die and vanish, putting the player's life in danger.
With the recent leash changes brought to happy ghasts, most of the disadvantages the mob has can be looked over. This is because of how game-changing the leash and happy ghasts changes are. The fact that happy ghasts are the easiest method for transporting entities makes the mob a lot more desirable, even though it is slow and weak.
