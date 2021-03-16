What is One Block Minecraft?

One Block Minecraft is a mod on Minecraft that starts players with one block floating in the sky. The player then has to dig up the same block for different materials.

Each time the player digs up this same block, a new material generates in its place. The first ones are dirt and wood, and as the game progresses the block generates rarer and more complex materials.

One Block Minecraft has 10 phases. Each of these phases generates different blocks and mobs depending on which phase it is.

The phases of One Block Minecraft

One Block (Image via YouTube)

The Plains is the first phase, often generating dirt, wood, sheep, cows, chickens, villagers, and other basic overworld mobs and materials seen normally by players.

After 700 blocks, the player moves onto the second phase. The Underground consists of cobblestone, coal, iron ore, basic malicious mobs like zombies, skeletons, spiders, and creepers.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth phases are all phases dedicated to exploring different biomes. These biomes include Winter, Ocean, Jungle Dungeon, and Desert phases.

Biome-associated and regular blocks can be generated during these phases. Some notable blocks and mobs from these four phases are ocelots, polar bears, pandas, melons, and different variations of logs.

Phase seven is the Nether. As the name suggests, netherracks, netherquartz, soul sand, nether bricks, glowstone, and magma blocks are found here. The Nether phase is also home to Nether mobs such as Withers, Blaze, Ghasts, and Zombie Pigmen.

Advertisement

Phase eight and nine are as similar as they're opposites. There's the Idyll and Desolation phase. In these phases, the game prepares the player for the last phase by giving them both rare and mundane items.

The final phase is the End, where the player fights the Ender Dragon and wins the game.

Minecraft YouTuber Kolanii has a fantastic play through of One Block Minecraft.

Also read: Minecraft Guide for Beginners