One Minecraft advancement is getting more difficult with newer updates

Minecraft gets a lot of new features and mechanics with every update. If one looks at the game from a few years ago and then compares it with the modern version, they would be surprised to see the amount of changes made. The sandbox has many interesting “advancements” that are awarded to players for doing particular tasks in the game. These can be as simple as the “Minecraft” advancement that comes in when the player makes a crafting table to something more complex like a Beaconator for making a functional beacon.Advancements can become very challenging, and a lot of players will agree that the “How Did We Get Here?” variant is the most difficult one to get. To make things even more challenging, it is getting even tougher with newer Minecraft updates.Minecraft “How Did We Get Here?” is getting more challengingI finally got “How did we get here?” after 17 attempts byu/E1eventeen inMinecraftFor those who do not know, there is a reason why most players call the “How Did We Get Here?” advancement the most challenging in Minecraft. To get it, one has to get a series of status effects at the same time. Here are all of them:AbsorptionBad OmenBlindnessConduit PowerDarknessDolphin's GraceFire ResistanceGlowingHasteHero of the VillageHungerInfestedInvisibilityJump BoostLevitationMining FatigueNauseaNight VisionOozingPoisonRaid OmenRegenerationResistanceSlow FallingSlownessSpeedStrengthTrial OmenWater BreathingWeaknessWeavingWitherWind ChargedAll these status effects are not obtained by just potions. Players have to interact with hostile mobs such as the warden, the elder guardian, and items such as the shulker to get every status effect in the list, at the same time. Players will also need to eat items such as rotten flesh, puffer fish, etc. to get the required effects.To make things more challenging, every new update that adds more status effects, and another item gets added to the already-long list. For example, effects such as Weaving, Wind Charged, Levitation, Raid Omen, etc. were added only recently. This means that by the end of the year, the game might get more status effects and make the advancement even more difficult to achieve.For example, the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem game drop will add the Breath of the Nautilus status effect, which stops the player’s oxygen from running out while riding a tamed nautilus. This means that by the end of the year, the advancement’s status effect list will get one more addition.If a player is serious about getting the “How Did We Get Here?” advancement, now is the best time to do it. The longer they wait, the more difficult it will be for them to achieve it.One thing worth noting is that as of now, this is an advancement and not an achievement in Minecraft. This means that it is available only for the Java Edition and not the Bedrock Edition. Perhaps in the future the developers will port it in the more widely available version of the blocky game.