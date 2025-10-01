One Minecraft advancement is getting more difficult with newer updates

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 01, 2025
How Did We Get Here advancement is getting more challenging with each update
Minecraft gets a lot of new features and mechanics with every update. If one looks at the game from a few years ago and then compares it with the modern version, they would be surprised to see the amount of changes made.

The sandbox has many interesting “advancements” that are awarded to players for doing particular tasks in the game. These can be as simple as the “Minecraft” advancement that comes in when the player makes a crafting table to something more complex like a Beaconator for making a functional beacon.

Advancements can become very challenging, and a lot of players will agree that the “How Did We Get Here?” variant is the most difficult one to get. To make things even more challenging, it is getting even tougher with newer Minecraft updates.

Minecraft “How Did We Get Here?” is getting more challenging

For those who do not know, there is a reason why most players call the “How Did We Get Here?” advancement the most challenging in Minecraft. To get it, one has to get a series of status effects at the same time. Here are all of them:

  • Absorption
  • Bad Omen
  • Blindness
  • Conduit Power
  • Darkness
  • Dolphin's Grace
  • Fire Resistance
  • Glowing
  • Haste
  • Hero of the Village
  • Hunger
  • Infested
  • Invisibility
  • Jump Boost
  • Levitation
  • Mining Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Night Vision
  • Oozing
  • Poison
  • Raid Omen
  • Regeneration
  • Resistance
  • Slow Falling
  • Slowness
  • Speed
  • Strength
  • Trial Omen
  • Water Breathing
  • Weakness
  • Weaving
  • Wither
  • Wind Charged

All these status effects are not obtained by just potions. Players have to interact with hostile mobs such as the warden, the elder guardian, and items such as the shulker to get every status effect in the list, at the same time. Players will also need to eat items such as rotten flesh, puffer fish, etc. to get the required effects.

To make things more challenging, every new update that adds more status effects, and another item gets added to the already-long list. For example, effects such as Weaving, Wind Charged, Levitation, Raid Omen, etc. were added only recently. This means that by the end of the year, the game might get more status effects and make the advancement even more difficult to achieve.

For example, the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem game drop will add the Breath of the Nautilus status effect, which stops the player’s oxygen from running out while riding a tamed nautilus. This means that by the end of the year, the advancement’s status effect list will get one more addition.

If a player is serious about getting the “How Did We Get Here?” advancement, now is the best time to do it. The longer they wait, the more difficult it will be for them to achieve it.

One thing worth noting is that as of now, this is an advancement and not an achievement in Minecraft. This means that it is available only for the Java Edition and not the Bedrock Edition. Perhaps in the future the developers will port it in the more widely available version of the blocky game.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
