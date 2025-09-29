Minecraft might look like a simple game, but there are a few things that can be challenging even for veteran players. To reward them for doing different tasks, the game gives achievements, which range from simple ones, such as making a crafting table or punching a tree, to very difficult ones.

This article will list five of the most challenging achievements in Minecraft. Note that we are talking about achievements and not advancements. If you are unaware, advancements are for the Java Edition, and they can be quite different from the achievements found in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

5 most challenging achievements in Minecraft

1) Cover me in debris

Getting a full set of netherite armor in Minecraft is very challenging (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cover me in debris is an achievement that you get for acquiring a full netherite armor set in your inventory. Netherite is the toughest material in the game, and getting a decent amount of it to make a full armor set requires a lot of effort and risk. You must gather ancient debris (hence the “debris” in the achievement) in the Nether.

Exploring and mining in the hellish dimension is a challenge in itself. Add the risk of encountering ghasts, piglins, and even endermen with the scarcity of ancient debris, and you can understand why this achievement is something that players need to work hard for.

2) The End

Defeating the Ender dragon is one of the most challenging things in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

As the name suggests, The End is an achievement you get after defeating the Ender Dragon. But that’s not the only difficult part. Getting to the End dimension after gathering Ender Pearls, finding the stronghold, preparing for the fight by acquiring the best weapons, armor, enchantments, etc., requires a lot of effort.

Once you get to the End, your combat skills are tested. One small mistake can lead to death, as the Ender Dragon is not an easy mob to defeat. Factoring in everything, you can understand why The End achievement finds a place in this list.

3) Beaconator

Making a beacon in Minecraft requires a lot of effort and materials (Image via Mojang Studios)

This achievement is rewarded when you make a functional beacon in the blocky world. Crafting a beacon is easier said than done because you need a Nether star, which can be obtained by defeating the Wither. This berserk mob is painfully difficult to kill, especially in the Bedrock Edition.

Once you manage to do that, you must create a pyramid to place the beacon. You require a whopping 164 blocks of iron, gold, emerald, diamond, or netherite to make the beacon functional. Iron and gold are the most viable options, but 164 blocks are equal to 1,476 ingots of these metals.

Iron is cheap, but getting more than a thousand ingots requires a lot of effort. If you want to make things impossibly difficult, you can make the pyramid with diamond or netherite blocks, but be prepared to spend an eternity collecting them.

4) Hot Tourist Destinations

The Nether is not an easy place to explore (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Hot Tourist Destinations achievement is awarded when you visit all the biomes in the Nether. As mentioned before, almost everything in this fiery dimension is trying to kill you, including the lava-filled pools and the fire-spitting ghasts. Exploring and finding every biome here is not going to be a walk in the park.

While there are many interesting things you can get in the Nether, it is important to be extra careful and have the best protective gear at all times.

5) Caves & Cliffs

Caves & Cliffs is a very interesting achievement that you get after jumping from the build limit of the blocky world. You need to go all the way up to Y level 320 and then free-fall from it down to at least Y level -60 and survive to get this achievement.

The best way to do it is by building a tall column in the middle of the ocean and then jumping down. However, if you want to test your diving skills and make the achievement worth it, you can try jumping into a puddle of water that’s just one block wide.

