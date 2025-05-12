One popular Minecraft Bedrock add-on will look stunning with Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is a new visual upgrade for Minecraft that Mojang announced in their first live event of 2025. This visual upgrade is courtesy of their new engine called Render Dragon. Vibrant Visuals will be the first official shader pack coming to Bedrock first, then Java Edition. It is safe to say that Mojang will make sure that it is compatible with most add-ons and texture packs.

While every Bedrock content can look great with Vibrant Visuals, Actions & Stuff will become the best experience when it is paired with the new visual upgrade.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why Actions & Stuff Minecraft Bedrock add-on will look brilliant with Vibrant Visuals

Actions & Stuff has the best mob and player animations

Actions & Stuff has some of the best mob and player animations ever created. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Actions & Stuff is a relatively new but highly popular add-on for Bedrock Edition that drastically improves how the game looks and feels. One of the main ways in which the add-on transforms Minecraft is by providing extremely fluid and accurate mob and player character animations.

When the add-on is active in a world, players will notice that their movements, from standing idle to running and fighting enemies, completely change. They will also notice how much the add-on improves mob animations as well. Each creature has distinct idle and moving animations, and even separate animations for taking damage, jumping, and descending from one block to another.

Since Actions & Stuff adds brand new kinds of animations that look much realistic and modern, it is safe to say that these mobs and character movements will look even better when Vibrant Visuals are active. Each entity will have a unique shadow cast from different light sources, massively improving the gameplay experience.

Actions & Stuff mob and block textures will fit perfectly with Vibrant Visuals

Actions & Stuff's textures can match well with Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from fluid, modern animations, Actions & Stuff also offers completely unique textures for every single block, item, and mob in the game. These textures might not be high in pixel count, but they are vibrant and a lot flatter than vanilla textures.

Since Vibrant Visuals has new glowing emissive textures on certain blocks and also has special underwater sunlight effects on blocks, it can look stunning with Actions & Stuff.

With the add-on and the new visual upgrade, players will be able to completely transform their Minecraft Bedrock experience.

