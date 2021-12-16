"This is the prettiest update" - PewDiePie amazed after exploring Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 definitely surprised many players with its beautiful terrain generation. The recently released 1.18 update has forever changed the entire Overworld generation with the addition of gigantic mountains and deep caves to Minecraft.

Interestingly enough, playing the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update feels like using mods. No player could have ever imagined mountains in the game becoming sky-high or finding such enigmatic cave systems underground. Various content creators, including PewDiePie, were left awestruck after exploring the new Overworld.

In a recent video, PewDiePie decided to search for and find some of the new 1.18 biomes in his hardcore world. Though it did take him some time, he finally found the enchanting and beautiful lush cave biome, filling him with amazement.

PewDiePie discovers lush caves while playing Minecraft 1.18 update

With almost every content creator having upgraded their world to Minecraft 1.18, popular YouTuber PewDiePie also made a return to his hardcore Minecraft series. In the previous 1.17 update, he was disappointed to learn that the bedrock layer is still at Y 0.

After finding out about the world build limit change, PewDiePie jumped straight into the game in the hopes of discovering new biomes. Unfortunately, PewDiePie failed to find new biomes and even lost his pet wolf in the process. However, he remained persistent and continued searching for them.

In his most recent hardcore video, PewDiePie decided to travel to new chunks in hopes of finding some of the 1.18 biomes since he had no luck finding any cave biome beneath Y level 0 in old chunks.

PewDiePie burns down a village (Image via YouTube/PewDiePie)

After fast traveling through the Nether, he was unhappy to find himself inside a regular cave. Quickly digging himself out of the dull cave, he discovered a village and promptly burned it down for fun.

Whilst admiring the new terrain, PewDiePie finally came across a cave opening leading into a beautiful lush cave. With his shaders turned on, the lush caves looked extremely beautiful. After exploring lush caves and fighting mobs on a hanging mineshaft, PewDiePie stopped to admire the biome's beauty and said:

"This is the prettiest update, man!"

After saying this, he quickly denied it and said:

"Maybe not. The Nether update was pretty."

Both the Caves and Cliffs and the Nether updates significantly improved the graphics in Minecraft. As of now, PewDiePie is yet to discover the other new biomes added as part of the 1.18 update and he is sure to be quite excited when he does find them.

