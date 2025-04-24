Player recreates a scene from A Minecraft Movie but with in-game graphics

A Minecraft Movie is breaking many records and performing quite well at the box office. If everything goes right, it might even take over Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-earning video game movie of all time. Currently, it is in second place, and as expected, the movie is one of the hottest topics of discussion on social media sites like Reddit.
A Minecraft player, who goes by the name u/ShinyBrook, shared a short video on the game's subreddit revealing how the film would have looked if the cast members were placed in the blocky world with in-game graphics. With volumetric clouds, shadows, and shaders that add realistic lighting, this world looks better than the realistic prop world shown in the movie.
Reacting to the post, u/DragonsRage1324 said that this definitely looks much better compared to the world in the movie. Another player, u/Heavyraincouch also added that it looks good and wished that Mojang Studios and Warner Bros would have gone with this look.
u/AverageGamer2607 said that this look works really well for landscapes but if the makers went with this, the mobs would not look good at all. While the animals would be accurate, they would stick out even more than the current design. The user added that the original poster did a great job in making this video.
u/Aggravating_Cup2306 said that all Warner Bros had to do was to animate the mobs in a slightly different way, like the mobs in most of the Minecraft update trailers.
Another player, u/Vladimir_Djorjdevic said that the way to fix all of these issues was to make the main characters animated instead of making A Minecraft Movie live-action.
A Minecraft Movie is a hit, despite a bumpy road
When the first teaser trailer of the movie was released, it was very difficult to predict if the film would perform well. Fans did not like the decision to make it a live-action movie. The characters stood out from the world and the mobs looked bizarre. When the early reviews came out, almost all of them were negative.
However, things completely changed when the early earnings started pouring in. A Minecraft Movie started breaking records with people flooding the theaters to see the game world on the big screen. Many controversies, such as the chicken jockey fiasco, also popped up that kept the movie in the limelight.
