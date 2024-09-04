"Please send this back to the crafting table": Minecraft movie receives mixed reactions from community, as fans call for a redesign

Warner Bros. Pictures recently announced the upcoming Minecraft movie through official channels and uploaded a short teaser on YouTube. It caught the community’s attention and seems to have received a lot of backlash from seasoned gamers. @Mandalrian123 posted a comment on the official trailer and said:

“Please send this back to the crafting table”

YouTube comments from the Minecraft community (Image via YouTube)

This trend continued as more users chimed in and commented about the current state of the movie. Although the teaser was only about 1 minute and 20 seconds, it seems to have enraged the community and disappointed many at the same time. @CStudios12 cited that there is simply no explanation for the eight long years that it took to complete this movie.

Other users posted similar opinions as they cited their disapproval of the movie ahead of its 2025 release. @imKahl presented a logical argument that the Minecraft movie might have performed better if it was completely animated instead of bringing a live-action twist.

Minecraft Movie received community backlash (Image via YouTube)

More comments piled up regarding the stale action-adventure storyline in which a group of seemingly unrelated people get trapped inside a different world and must fight off a great evil to return to the real world. While it is a classic and fun idea, it is an overused storyline in the genre and might benefit from a different creative perspective.

@shock019 cited that making a live action movie about a game that has always featured a complete block art style might not be the best idea. It can be quite difficult to find the perfect blend of animation alongside real actors while creating an immersive yet game-like experience for the audience.

Community shares opinion about the movie being live-action (Image via YouTube)

@thehomietito8632 supported the idea that the entire Minecraft movie should have been animated from the beginning. They compared it with the game’s story mode and stated that the actual adventure title seems like a masterpiece. @sophiafifi7 commented that the teaser did not feel like Minecraft and rather seemed to be created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) after placing the entire cast in front of green screens.

Others followed in disbelief and @GabzitoHD stated that Warner Bros. Pictures might have strategically called it A Minecraft Movie so they could release The Minecraft Movie at a later date.

Minecraft movie perhaps failed to meet the expectations of fans

Yes, the amount of community outrage and comments under the official teaser indicate that fans are disappointed. However, it is not the end as the reviews are mixed because some are hyped about watching a live action adaptation of one of the most classic survival titles. Since this was only a short teaser of the Minecraft movie, the trailers have a chance of meeting certain expectations.

It is also possible that the final movie release will sway the community in its favor while dissolving all issues that appear in the tiny snippet of one of the most hyped projects. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Warner Bros. Pictures for more announcements about the movie.

