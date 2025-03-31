Popular Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on is soon getting Actions & Stuff support

Minecraft is a vast game that offers players limitless possibilities. However, after playing it long enough and exploring various regions, things can get a little stale. Thankfully, there are add-ons created by some developers that can change how the game plays and feels. Some of the most popular add-ons for this purpose are Better on Bedrock and Actions & Stuff.

The Better on Bedrock add-on brings several new features and items to Minecraft, including custom trees, new biomes and structures, more than 100 new blocks and items, over 20 new mobs, and even bosses and new quests. It is perfect for gamers looking to do more in the blocky world.

In fact, things are about to get even better, as the popular Actions & Stuff add-on will now be supported with Better with Bedrock. The combination of both add-ons should completely transform the game. This article explores more.

Minecraft Better on Bedrock gets Actions & Stuff support

Actions & Stuff is an add-on that improves mob and player animations in Minecraft, besides adding new 3D models and textures to make the game more immersive. From walking, swimming, and swinging the sword to idle animations of mobs and their interaction with the world, everything is revamped with this.

The Actions & Stuff add-on improves every aspect of Minecraft that feels dated. It recently received a new update to support all the new content that came with the Spring to Life game drop. Soon, it will be supported with the Better on Bedrock add-on.

Better on Bedrock is the perfect add-on for players who want to add more content to the game, fight new bosses, and explore new biomes. It is listed on Minecraft Marketplace for 990 Minecoins. Its compatibility with Actions & Stuff should further sweeten the deal. The latter costs 1690 Minecoins, which is expensive but worth the price.

The developer of Better with Bedrock posted on X, announcing that support for the add-on will be coming with the 1.1 update. The developer also posted a video showing how good the gameplay feels with both the add-ons enabled. This includes better animations, along with more biomes and mobs. The release date currently remains unknown.

