Popular Minecraft streamer Bashurverse dies of COVID-19 complications

Brandon "Bashurverse" Ashur, one of the oldest Minecraft content creators on YouTube and Twitch, has died at the age of 36 due to COVID-19 complications and Pneumonia.

Over the last month of August, Bashurverse had been sharing his experience with COVID-19 by documenting it on his Twitter account. Following his latest tweet on August 26, 2021, Bashurverse had been away from Twitter with no new updates about his diagnosis for two weeks.

Bashurverse's sister Anesa Ashur officially announced his death on September 13 via Facebook. This grave news left everyone shocked as he had previously posted about starting his recovery since being diagnosed with both Covid-19 and Pneumonia.

Minecraft streamer Brandon "Bashurverse" Ashur passed away at the age of 36

Who was Bashurverse?

In the early days of Minecraft, only a few players turned out big. Bashurverse was among the oldest Minecraft content creators on YouTube. He started gaining fame after his successful roleplay survival series called "The Legend of the Hobo."

His series attracted a lot of attention and soon reached millions of views. Popular Minecraft YouTubers such as ASFJerome and CaptainSparklez liked his videos and later collaborated on multiple videos. His YouTube career was going great, but a major controversy happened that changed him and his life.

Bashurverse's past controversy

On March 4, 2015, Bashurverse uploaded a confession on his YouTube channel, where he shared his problems, the hardships he has been through, and his criminal charges.

He called out his mother for not being a "good person" and said she never cared for him. He also revealed how his mother never told Brandon about his dad. After sharing his childhood and teenage problems, he spoke about his first love, and this is where things truly started going downhill.

Brandon fell in love with his friend's sister, who had just turned 15, whereas Brandon was 18. They were both in a relationship, and their interactions were limited to online chatting. But then one day, he was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony for unlawful transactions with a minor.

Many people sympathized with Bashurverse's past, but not KeemStar, who made multiple videos talking about Bashurverse's history and forced him into negativity. Bashurverse's mental health kept on deteriorating, and KeemStar's constant coverage ruined his image and popularity.

In 2017, he quit YouTube and went on a break for two years. He returned with a new name, ToastlyTime, and a goal for a new life. He became an active streamer on Twitch and was living a positive life away from all the negativity. Sadly, it didn't continue like that forever.

Bashurverse's death due to COVID-19 complications

The entire Minecraft community has been left shattered by Bashurverse's passing. Being one of the oldest Minecraft YouTubers, many players have grown up watching his Minecraft roleplay series. He paved the path for a new generation of streamers.

His death was announced by his sister Anesa Ashur in a heartbreaking Facebook post. She wrote:

Bashurverse's sister announced his death

News of Bashurverse's passing away has deeply affected all of his fans who have watched him play Minecraft since 2013 through all his controversies and supported him all these years. His struggles, pain, and hope throughout his painful journey with COVID-19 are documented on his Twitter account.

Toasty @ToastyTime 5th day with covid. Dad gave it to me, he's in the hospital on oxygen. This is the worst, would not recommend getting. 5th day with covid. Dad gave it to me, he's in the hospital on oxygen. This is the worst, would not recommend getting.

On August 12, he announced his diagnosis on Twitter and said he got COVID-19 from his dad, who was in the hospital. After three days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Toasty @ToastyTime I have covid and pneumonia at the same time I have covid and pneumonia at the same time

Toasty @ToastyTime Still in the ICU on oxygen, its hell, please get your vaccine you don't want this. Not going to lie I was very close to death, now I'm slowly fighting back Still in the ICU on oxygen, its hell, please get your vaccine you don't want this. Not going to lie I was very close to death, now I'm slowly fighting back

After going through painful treatment in the hospital, he requested his fans to get vaccinated. Many fans wished for his successful recovery. Sadly, the Minecraft star didn't survive and died on Monday, September 13.

