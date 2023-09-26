Prism launcher for Minecraft- Everything you need to know 

Minecraft has been a base for various new modifications thanks to its community. However, installing these mods has always been a little cumbersome and confusing. Despite the Minecraft Launcher providing access to numerous modded versions, it cannot adequately manage mods. This is where Prism launcher thrives, as it ensures better operation and accessibility than the default launcher.

Created by the MultiMC project, this launcher can manage different Minecraft versions, mods, accounts, and much more. Let us understand what the Prism Launcher comprises.

Everything you need to know about the Prism launcher for Minecraft

Salient features of the Prism Launcher

As a custom launcher for Minecraft, Prism enables you to manage multiple mods, game versions, and other presets with an extremely easy-to-use user interface. It functions as a control center for various mods that require separate launchers and dependencies and negates possible issues to a large extent. Aside from control, the launcher can also update modpacks to their latest versions.

Access different mods and modpacks from the launcher itself (Image via Prism Launcher)

It supports the installation of mod loaders such as Forge, Fabric, Quilt, and LitetLoader. Notably, these launchers are heavily relied upon by numerous mods. Such additions are generally available on platforms such as CurseForge, Modrinth, Technic FTB, and much more.

Prism is also performance-boosted and does not take up a lot of system power. Thanks to its Minecraft Instance management, players can easily switch between different versions without losing progress and data. Furthermore, the launcher can customized based on your preferences.

How to install and run Prism Launcher

Installation of the PRISM Launcher is relatively easy.

Download the installer from here.

Select the platform which you need the installer for.

The Launcher is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Steam Deck.

You will also be required to download and set up Java for this installer to work. Once Java is installed, run the Prism Launcher setup and install it.

Open the Launcher and sign in to your Microsoft account.

Once signed in, you can click on the “Add Instance” tab and get started with managing and accessing mods from different platforms.

Add your Microsoft account to get started with the Launcher (Image via Prism Launcher)

Prism Launcher is a great alternative to Mojang's official offering since it comes with tons of customizable and accessible features. Its efficiency in managing mods and modpacks is a must-have for Minecraft enthusiasts.