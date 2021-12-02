Ranking Minecraft 1.18 achievements on their difficulty

Minecraft added four new achievements as part of the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 yesterday. Every update introduces new achievements to entice players to make the most of the new additions and these achievements are no different.

Many of them have to do with the new build limit or the new bedrock level. A couple of them are extremely difficult to complete. Here's which ones are hardest.

Hardest Minecraft 1.18 achievements

4) Sound of Music

The Sound of Music achievement is by no means easy, but it's definitely the easiest on this list. To complete this, Minecraft players simply have to play a music disc in the new Meadows biome. Finding one might be difficult, but once players do, they can play any music disc. It doesn't even have to be the Otherside music disc, either.

3) Feels Like Home

This one is actually fairly challenging. Players have to ride a strider on lava in the Overworld for at least 50 blocks of distance. Getting a strider into the Overworld using warped fungus on a stick is challenging. Finding 50 consecutive blocks of lava can be challenging as well. All in all, this is a pretty challenging achievement for Minecraft players to complete.

Players have to get a strider into the Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

2) Caves & Cliffs

The titular achievement for this update is rather difficult. Players have to fall from the build limit to bedrock and survive. Minecraft players will first need to mine a hole all the way down to bedrock level, which is now Y=-64.

Ensure there's something like water to break the fall, and then build back up to the build limit right near the hole. Falling off and not moving a block of distance is difficult, but if they don't, players will land safely in the water and complete the achievement.

1) Star Trader

Speaking of the build limit, players also have to trade with a villager up there. Getting a player up to the build limit safely is difficult enough, but getting a villager up there is extremely challenging. Players will have a tough time getting a villager up there, but after that it's a simple trade to complete.

Players will need to get a villager to build limit (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the most challenging in the update?

