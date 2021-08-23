Ranking Minecraft villagers by their looks

Villages are Minecraft structures that generate in five different biomes: plains, desert, savanna, snowy tundra and taiga.

Each Minecraft village type has its own unique-looking villagers. There are also swamp and jungle villagers who do not have naturally generated villages in Minecraft.

Within these different villages, there is a variety of jobs that villagers can have as well that will further distinguish their appearance. Clearly, there are many ways for Minecraft villagers to look.

Although, when considering the appearance of villagers in Minecraft, some are arguably more appealing to the eyes than others.

Minecraft villagers ranked based on their appearance

7) Plains villagers

The plains villagers are inspired by the original Minecraft villagers, who existed in the game before the Village & Pillage update. Plains villagers sport a classic look consisting mostly of browns. Overall, the attire of these villagers is quite dull and dreary.

6) Desert villagers

The villagers in desert villages wear clothing consisting of oranges and beiges. This color scheme definitely fits well with the surrounding desert biomes, but despite that, the hues are generally bland. The villagers tend to blend in with their environment and, therefore, do not stand out as visually striking.

5) Savanna villagers

Savanna villagers wear bright red colors. The vibrant colors of their clothes make them stand out amongst the faded oranges and greens of the savanna biome.

Plus, the reds still mix well with the surrounding environment’s color scheme despite the stark difference in tone. This makes savanna villagers more visually pleasing to look at. However, their appearance does not nearly match up to that of other villager types.

4) Jungle villagers

As mentioned earlier, the jungle villager is one who does not have a naturally generated home village in Minecraft. For this reason, they are not seen as often, but whenever witnessed, their appearance is quite interesting.

Jungle villagers are seemingly inspired by cavemen or Tarzan given their clothing that resembles animal skin. In fact, their texture is incredibly similar to that of an ocelot, which makes sense given that the animal mob is unique to the jungle biome as well.

Based on the villagers’ intriguing looks alone, a jungle village undoubtedly looks great in Minecraft.

3) Snowy tundra villagers

Snowy tundra Minecraft villagers wear clothing with an icy blue color that fits their environment perfectly. It makes them stand out when compared to the other villagers. They wear awesome hats, seemingly to keep them warm in the cold climate. Snowy tundra villagers also appear to wear thick boots to help them trudge through the snow.

Clearly, the Minecraft game developers considered many little details in order to make snowy tundra villagers look as realistic as possible. This definitely paid off, as the villagers of snowy tundra villages are striking and well designed.

2) Taiga villagers

Taiga villagers have a most distinctive appearance compared to the rest of the Minecraft villager types. Their dominant color is brown, and their clothing textures are intricate.

Villagers of the taiga biomes wear parka-like outfits that appear quite cozy. This fits their location incredibly well, given that they are usually surrounded by trees and are often in a cold environment. Because they have a near perfect design, they rank high on this list.

1) Swamp villagers

Of all the Minecraft villagers, the swamp villagers have the most dynamic color scheme. Their appearance consists of vibrant purples and greens, which make them eye-catching and intriguing to look at.

Most swamp villagers also wear unique hats that resemble lily pads, which are found all throughout swamp biomes. Their outfits work incredibly well with this designated biome, and the purple especially makes them pop amongst the dull greens of the swamp.

With their awesome appearance, it is unfortunate that the swamp villagers' homes are not incorporated into Minecraft just yet. Perhaps in a future Minecraft update, Mojang will implement a naturally generating swamp village in the game.

