Ranking rarest to most common mobs in Minecraft

Many of the hostile mobs in Minecraft (Image via Doomsday Animations)
Moon Abbott
ANALYST
Modified Aug 21, 2021, 03:23 PM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

Ever wondered about the rarity of every single Minecraft mob?

Most Minecraft players have probably noticed which mobs they see often and which ones they barely see whatsoever. Mobs can be found all over Minecraft worlds, all with their own unique properties and behaviors.

Lots of Minecraft mobs are hard to find because of their spawn locations. Some can only be found in specific areas of a Minecraft world, like a particular biome or structure. While the mobs may not be rare in those areas, the areas themselves might be hard to find, making them technically more difficult to locate.

Additionally, many Minecraft mobs have lots of variations, as showcased in the YouTube video below:

So, it is difficult to rank each individual version of every single mob according to rarity. For example, a sheep is a common mob, but a pink sheep is incredibly rare.

However, the basic Minecraft mobs can generally be ranked in order from rarest to most commonly found.

Every Minecraft mob ranked by rarity

This list is a rough compilation of every current Minecraft mob, in order from most rare to most common. Players should be advised that this list is a general estimate and the generation of these mobs will undoubtedly vary based on individual experience.

  1. Jockeys
  2. Skeleton Horse
  3. Mooshroom
  4. Endermite
  5. Ender Dragon
  6. Wither
  7. Elder Guardian
  8. Ravager
  9. Evoker
  10. Vex
  11. Vindicator
  12. Snow Golem
  13. Shulker
  14. Wandering Trader
  15. Phantom
  16. Parrot
  17. Ocelot
  18. Panda
  19. Polar Bear
  20. Strider
  21. Pufferfish
  22. Tropical Fish
  23. Zombie Villager
  24. Silverfish
  25. Wither Skeleton
  26. Cave Spider
  27. Donkey
  28. Mule
  29. Witch
  30. Ghast
  31. Blaze
  32. Pillager
  33. Iron Golem
  34. Enderman
  35. Slime
  36. Cat
  37. Bee
  38. Piglin Brute
  39. Magma Cube
  40. Rabbit
  41. Wolf
  42. Fox
  43. Stray
  44. Husk
  45. Turtle
  46. Glow Squid
  47. Axolotl
  48. Llama
  49. Goat
  50. Villager
  51. Horse
  52. Hoglin
  53. Piglin
  54. Bat
  55. Dolphin
  56. Squid
  57. Salmon
  58. Cod
  59. Drowned
  60. Creeper
  61. Spider
  62. Skeleton
  63. Zombie
  64. Zombified Piglin
  65. Cow
  66. Pig
  67. Sheep
  68. Chicken

Gamers should keep in mind that with every Minecraft update, it is likely that new mobs will be introduced. Plus, Minecraft often updates the generation of components like mobs, ores, and other in-game elements. This means that this list will most likely change overtime.

Also read: Ranking weakest to strongest mobs in Minecraft

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
