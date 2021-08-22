Ranking rarest to most common mobs in Minecraft

Ever wondered about the rarity of every single Minecraft mob?

Most Minecraft players have probably noticed which mobs they see often and which ones they barely see whatsoever. Mobs can be found all over Minecraft worlds, all with their own unique properties and behaviors.

Lots of Minecraft mobs are hard to find because of their spawn locations. Some can only be found in specific areas of a Minecraft world, like a particular biome or structure. While the mobs may not be rare in those areas, the areas themselves might be hard to find, making them technically more difficult to locate.

Additionally, many Minecraft mobs have lots of variations, as showcased in the YouTube video below:

So, it is difficult to rank each individual version of every single mob according to rarity. For example, a sheep is a common mob, but a pink sheep is incredibly rare.

However, the basic Minecraft mobs can generally be ranked in order from rarest to most commonly found.

Every Minecraft mob ranked by rarity

This list is a rough compilation of every current Minecraft mob, in order from most rare to most common. Players should be advised that this list is a general estimate and the generation of these mobs will undoubtedly vary based on individual experience.

Jockeys Skeleton Horse Mooshroom Endermite Ender Dragon Wither Elder Guardian Ravager Evoker Vex Vindicator Snow Golem Shulker Wandering Trader Phantom Parrot Ocelot Panda Polar Bear Strider Pufferfish Tropical Fish Zombie Villager Silverfish Wither Skeleton Cave Spider Donkey Mule Witch Ghast Blaze Pillager Iron Golem Enderman Slime Cat Bee Piglin Brute Magma Cube Rabbit Wolf Fox Stray Husk Turtle Glow Squid Axolotl Llama Goat Villager Horse Hoglin Piglin Bat Dolphin Squid Salmon Cod Drowned Creeper Spider Skeleton Zombie Zombified Piglin Cow Pig Sheep Chicken

Gamers should keep in mind that with every Minecraft update, it is likely that new mobs will be introduced. Plus, Minecraft often updates the generation of components like mobs, ores, and other in-game elements. This means that this list will most likely change overtime.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul