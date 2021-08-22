Ranking rarest to most common mobs in Minecraft

Ever wondered about the rarity of every single Minecraft mob?
Most Minecraft players have probably noticed which mobs they see often and which ones they barely see whatsoever. Mobs can be found all over Minecraft worlds, all with their own unique properties and behaviors.
Lots of Minecraft mobs are hard to find because of their spawn locations. Some can only be found in specific areas of a Minecraft world, like a particular biome or structure. While the mobs may not be rare in those areas, the areas themselves might be hard to find, making them technically more difficult to locate.
Additionally, many Minecraft mobs have lots of variations, as showcased in the YouTube video below:
So, it is difficult to rank each individual version of every single mob according to rarity. For example, a sheep is a common mob, but a pink sheep is incredibly rare.
However, the basic Minecraft mobs can generally be ranked in order from rarest to most commonly found.
Every Minecraft mob ranked by rarity
This list is a rough compilation of every current Minecraft mob, in order from most rare to most common. Players should be advised that this list is a general estimate and the generation of these mobs will undoubtedly vary based on individual experience.
- Jockeys
- Skeleton Horse
- Mooshroom
- Endermite
- Ender Dragon
- Wither
- Elder Guardian
- Ravager
- Evoker
- Vex
- Vindicator
- Snow Golem
- Shulker
- Wandering Trader
- Phantom
- Parrot
- Ocelot
- Panda
- Polar Bear
- Strider
- Pufferfish
- Tropical Fish
- Zombie Villager
- Silverfish
- Wither Skeleton
- Cave Spider
- Donkey
- Mule
- Witch
- Ghast
- Blaze
- Pillager
- Iron Golem
- Enderman
- Slime
- Cat
- Bee
- Piglin Brute
- Magma Cube
- Rabbit
- Wolf
- Fox
- Stray
- Husk
- Turtle
- Glow Squid
- Axolotl
- Llama
- Goat
- Villager
- Horse
- Hoglin
- Piglin
- Bat
- Dolphin
- Squid
- Salmon
- Cod
- Drowned
- Creeper
- Spider
- Skeleton
- Zombie
- Zombified Piglin
- Cow
- Pig
- Sheep
- Chicken
Gamers should keep in mind that with every Minecraft update, it is likely that new mobs will be introduced. Plus, Minecraft often updates the generation of components like mobs, ores, and other in-game elements. This means that this list will most likely change overtime.
Also read: Ranking weakest to strongest mobs in Minecraft