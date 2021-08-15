Create
Ranking the weakest to strongest mobs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are just about 70 total creatures that roam the worlds and dimensions within the game. These creatures are known as mobs.

Minecraft mobs come with a wide range of abilities, uses, and strengths. Some Minecraft mobs are incredibly weak and easy to battle, while others are super strong and require lots of skill to go up against.

Ever wondered how every mob in Minecraft would rank based on strength in comparison to each other? The following is a list of all the main Minecraft mobs in order from weakest to strongest.

Every Minecraft mob ranked from weakest to strongest

It should be noted that while the strength of some mobs vary between Minecraft platforms (Java vs Bedrock), the rankings on this list are generalized and ordered according to Java Edition first.

Additionally, many mobs have variations of health depending on their size or random generation. For the purposes of this list, their lowest possible health will be prioritized.

  1. Magma cube - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big)
  2. Slime - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big)
  3. Rabbit - 1.5 hearts
  4. Salmon - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
  5. Cod - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
  6. Tropical Fish - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
  7. Pufferfish - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
  8. Chicken - 2 hearts
  9. Snow Golem - 2 hearts
  10. Bat - 3 hearts
  11. Parrot - 3 hearts
  12. Silverfish - 4 hearts
  13. Endermite - 4 hearts
  14. Sheep - 4 hearts
  15. Wolf - 4 hearts (wild), 10 hearts (tamed)
  16. Bee - 5 hearts
  17. Dolphin - 5 hearts
  18. Cat - 5 hearts
  19. Cow - 5 hearts
  20. Ocelot - 5 hearts
  21. Mooshroom - 5 hearts
  22. Goat - 5 hearts
  23. Squid - 5 hearts
  24. Glow Squid - 5 hearts
  25. Ghast - 5 hearts
  26. Pig - 5 hearts
  27. Fox - 5 hearts (Java), 10 hearts (Bedrock)
  28. Panda - 5 to 10 hearts
  29. Cave Spider - 6 hearts
  30. Axolotl - 7 hearts
  31. Vex - 7 hearts
  32. Skeleton Horse - 7.5 hearts
  33. Donkey - 7.5 to 15 hearts
  34. Horse - 7.5 to 15 hearts
  35. Mule - 7.5 to 15 hearts
  36. Llama - 7.5 to 15 hearts
  37. Piglin - 8 hearts
  38. Spider - 8 hearts
  39. Strider - 10 hearts
  40. Stray - 10 hearts
  41. Skeleton - 10 hearts
  42. Villager - 10 hearts
  43. Wandering Trader - 10 hearts
  44. Zombified Piglin - 10 hearts
  45. Husk - 10 hearts
  46. Blaze - 10 hearts
  47. Creeper - 10 hearts
  48. Drowned - 10 hearts
  49. Phantom - 10 hearts
  50. Wither skeleton - 10 hearts
  51. Zombie - 10 hearts
  52. Zombie Villager - 10 hearts
  53. Evoker - 12 hearts
  54. Pillager - 12 hearts
  55. Vindicator - 12 hearts
  56. Witch - 13 hearts
  57. Turtle - 15 hearts
  58. Guardian - 15 hearts
  59. Polar Bear - 15 hearts
  60. Shulker - 15 hearts
  61. Enderman - 20 hearts
  62. Hoglin - 20 hearts
  63. Piglin Brute - 25 hearts
  64. Elder Guardian - 40 hearts
  65. Warden - estimated 40+ hearts (unconfirmed)
  66. Iron Golem - 50 hearts
  67. Ravager - 50 hearts
  68. Ender Dragon - 100 hearts
  69. Wither - 150 hearts (Java), 300 hearts (Bedrock)

Although some Minecraft mobs share the same amount of health, fighting each one requires different strategies. So, some mobs with the same technical level of weakness might be harder to combat than others.

Notably, jockey mobs are combinations of two Minecraft mobs on top of each other. These mobs retain their individual health, but when generated as a jockey, they are technically stronger given the combination of both mobs’ health points.

