Ranking the weakest to strongest mobs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are just about 70 total creatures that roam the worlds and dimensions within the game. These creatures are known as mobs.

Minecraft mobs come with a wide range of abilities, uses, and strengths. Some Minecraft mobs are incredibly weak and easy to battle, while others are super strong and require lots of skill to go up against.

Ever wondered how every mob in Minecraft would rank based on strength in comparison to each other? The following is a list of all the main Minecraft mobs in order from weakest to strongest.

Every Minecraft mob ranked from weakest to strongest

It should be noted that while the strength of some mobs vary between Minecraft platforms (Java vs Bedrock), the rankings on this list are generalized and ordered according to Java Edition first.

Additionally, many mobs have variations of health depending on their size or random generation. For the purposes of this list, their lowest possible health will be prioritized.

Magma cube - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big) Slime - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big) Rabbit - 1.5 hearts Salmon - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock) Cod - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock) Tropical Fish - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock) Pufferfish - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock) Chicken - 2 hearts Snow Golem - 2 hearts Bat - 3 hearts Parrot - 3 hearts Silverfish - 4 hearts Endermite - 4 hearts Sheep - 4 hearts Wolf - 4 hearts (wild), 10 hearts (tamed) Bee - 5 hearts Dolphin - 5 hearts Cat - 5 hearts Cow - 5 hearts Ocelot - 5 hearts Mooshroom - 5 hearts Goat - 5 hearts Squid - 5 hearts Glow Squid - 5 hearts Ghast - 5 hearts Pig - 5 hearts Fox - 5 hearts (Java), 10 hearts (Bedrock) Panda - 5 to 10 hearts Cave Spider - 6 hearts Axolotl - 7 hearts Vex - 7 hearts Skeleton Horse - 7.5 hearts Donkey - 7.5 to 15 hearts Horse - 7.5 to 15 hearts Mule - 7.5 to 15 hearts Llama - 7.5 to 15 hearts Piglin - 8 hearts Spider - 8 hearts Strider - 10 hearts Stray - 10 hearts Skeleton - 10 hearts Villager - 10 hearts Wandering Trader - 10 hearts Zombified Piglin - 10 hearts Husk - 10 hearts Blaze - 10 hearts Creeper - 10 hearts Drowned - 10 hearts Phantom - 10 hearts Wither skeleton - 10 hearts Zombie - 10 hearts Zombie Villager - 10 hearts Evoker - 12 hearts Pillager - 12 hearts Vindicator - 12 hearts Witch - 13 hearts Turtle - 15 hearts Guardian - 15 hearts Polar Bear - 15 hearts Shulker - 15 hearts Enderman - 20 hearts Hoglin - 20 hearts Piglin Brute - 25 hearts Elder Guardian - 40 hearts Warden - estimated 40+ hearts (unconfirmed) Iron Golem - 50 hearts Ravager - 50 hearts Ender Dragon - 100 hearts Wither - 150 hearts (Java), 300 hearts (Bedrock)

Although some Minecraft mobs share the same amount of health, fighting each one requires different strategies. So, some mobs with the same technical level of weakness might be harder to combat than others.

Notably, jockey mobs are combinations of two Minecraft mobs on top of each other. These mobs retain their individual health, but when generated as a jockey, they are technically stronger given the combination of both mobs’ health points.

