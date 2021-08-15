Ranking the weakest to strongest mobs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are just about 70 total creatures that roam the worlds and dimensions within the game. These creatures are known as mobs.
Minecraft mobs come with a wide range of abilities, uses, and strengths. Some Minecraft mobs are incredibly weak and easy to battle, while others are super strong and require lots of skill to go up against.
Ever wondered how every mob in Minecraft would rank based on strength in comparison to each other? The following is a list of all the main Minecraft mobs in order from weakest to strongest.
Every Minecraft mob ranked from weakest to strongest
It should be noted that while the strength of some mobs vary between Minecraft platforms (Java vs Bedrock), the rankings on this list are generalized and ordered according to Java Edition first.
Additionally, many mobs have variations of health depending on their size or random generation. For the purposes of this list, their lowest possible health will be prioritized.
- Magma cube - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big)
- Slime - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big)
- Rabbit - 1.5 hearts
- Salmon - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
- Cod - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
- Tropical Fish - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
- Pufferfish - 1.5 hearts (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)
- Chicken - 2 hearts
- Snow Golem - 2 hearts
- Bat - 3 hearts
- Parrot - 3 hearts
- Silverfish - 4 hearts
- Endermite - 4 hearts
- Sheep - 4 hearts
- Wolf - 4 hearts (wild), 10 hearts (tamed)
- Bee - 5 hearts
- Dolphin - 5 hearts
- Cat - 5 hearts
- Cow - 5 hearts
- Ocelot - 5 hearts
- Mooshroom - 5 hearts
- Goat - 5 hearts
- Squid - 5 hearts
- Glow Squid - 5 hearts
- Ghast - 5 hearts
- Pig - 5 hearts
- Fox - 5 hearts (Java), 10 hearts (Bedrock)
- Panda - 5 to 10 hearts
- Cave Spider - 6 hearts
- Axolotl - 7 hearts
- Vex - 7 hearts
- Skeleton Horse - 7.5 hearts
- Donkey - 7.5 to 15 hearts
- Horse - 7.5 to 15 hearts
- Mule - 7.5 to 15 hearts
- Llama - 7.5 to 15 hearts
- Piglin - 8 hearts
- Spider - 8 hearts
- Strider - 10 hearts
- Stray - 10 hearts
- Skeleton - 10 hearts
- Villager - 10 hearts
- Wandering Trader - 10 hearts
- Zombified Piglin - 10 hearts
- Husk - 10 hearts
- Blaze - 10 hearts
- Creeper - 10 hearts
- Drowned - 10 hearts
- Phantom - 10 hearts
- Wither skeleton - 10 hearts
- Zombie - 10 hearts
- Zombie Villager - 10 hearts
- Evoker - 12 hearts
- Pillager - 12 hearts
- Vindicator - 12 hearts
- Witch - 13 hearts
- Turtle - 15 hearts
- Guardian - 15 hearts
- Polar Bear - 15 hearts
- Shulker - 15 hearts
- Enderman - 20 hearts
- Hoglin - 20 hearts
- Piglin Brute - 25 hearts
- Elder Guardian - 40 hearts
- Warden - estimated 40+ hearts (unconfirmed)
- Iron Golem - 50 hearts
- Ravager - 50 hearts
- Ender Dragon - 100 hearts
- Wither - 150 hearts (Java), 300 hearts (Bedrock)
Although some Minecraft mobs share the same amount of health, fighting each one requires different strategies. So, some mobs with the same technical level of weakness might be harder to combat than others.
Notably, jockey mobs are combinations of two Minecraft mobs on top of each other. These mobs retain their individual health, but when generated as a jockey, they are technically stronger given the combination of both mobs’ health points.