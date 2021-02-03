There are a variety of mobs in Minecraft that can be slayed by players, but taking down some of these mobs will take far more effort than others.

Minecraft is home to an entire assortment of different creatures, from tiny and adorable rabbits to terrifying and powerful boss monsters. With that being said, there are a collection of mobs that are clearly at the top of the food chain.

These mobs have hefty amounts of health, and can quickly take down unprepared players with devastating amounts of damage.

Even players who are fully equipped with weapons and armor, have reached an untimely demise at the hands of these dangerous mobs at some point.

This article will be showcasing the five hardest-to-kill mobs in Minecraft, which include the Ender Dragon, Iron Golems, and more.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Top 5 hardest mobs to kill In Minecraft

#5 - Piglin Brutes

The Elder Guaridan almost won this spot, but Piglin Brutes have won the day. These pig-like creatures have the ability to quickly overwhelm players or even knock them into nearby lava.

These mobs can only be found in Baston Remnants in the Nether, appearing in all variations of the structure type.

It is likely that players may only ever face less than a handful of these mobs at once, but each one of them can really pack a punch.

A fully armed Piglin Brute in Java Edition can deal a maximum of nine and half hearts worth of damage on hard difficulty. In Bedrock Edition, these mobs can deal seven and three-quarter hearts of damage on hard difficulty, in a single blow.

To make things even more challenging, each Piglin Brute has 25 total hearts worth of health. These facts, along with the hazardous landscape where these mobs are encountered, earn Piglin Brutes their spot on this list.

#4 - Iron Golems

Iron Golems can be powerful guardians and peacekeepers, that will protect both players and villagers in Minecraft. Players who get on their bad side however, can quickly perish to be being pummeled by their iron fists.

Each one of these mobs have 50 total hearts worth of health, and can take a ton of punishment before being brought down.

The range of this mob's power can vary depending on difficulty, but can deal a maximum of about 16 hearts worth of damage per hit on hard difficulty.

These mobs are gentle giants, and will only get violent when they have to. Unless a player knows what they are getting into, they should likely not pick a fight with an Iron Golem.

#3 - Ravagers

Ravagers are hostile bovine mobs that can terrorize players, villagers, and even Iron Golems, during villager raids. These giant beasts have a total of 50 hearts worth of health, and can deal a ton of damage to boot.

Their roars deal three hearts worth of damage and their melee strikes can hit for nine hearts worth of damage on hard difficulty. These beasts are not ones to be trifled with, particularly when spellcasting evokers are riding them.

Minecraft players should be fully equipped with food, weapons, and armor if they expect to be able to take one of these big beasts down.

#2 - The Wither

The Wither is as powerful as it is terrifying, and has slayed plenty of Minecraft players who have attempted to face it in combat over the years.

This flying boss mob has a ton of health, boasting a health pool of 150 hearts on Java Edition and 300 hearts on Bedrock Edition.

Even on easy difficulty, the explosion damage that this mob produces has the potential to completely destroy a Minecraft player. The explosive skulls that the Wither shoots down, will decimate both the landscape and the health bars of players.

Luckily, Minecraft players can only face this mob when they initially summon it, under normal conditions. This means that players can be fully prepared and pick the time and place for their showdown with this boss mob.

#1 - Ender Dragon

The final boss of Minecraft continues it's streak of dominance by claiming the title of the hardest mob to kill in the game.

The Ender Dragon is a mob who practically every Minecraft player is familiar with, but have had varying degrees of success against.

Minecraft players are required to defeat this dragon in combat to officially beat the game.

However, killing this dragon can be rather challenging for the average player. This creature has 100 total hearts worth of health, and can dish out seven and a half hearts worth of damage with it's melee strikes alone on hard difficulty.

On top of that, players need to be careful of the dragon's wings, breath, and fireball attacks. Not to mention, the dragon also has the capability to heal, until the end crystals are destroyed by the player.

The Ender Dragon is a formidable opponent, which is why it is ranked as number one on this list.

