6 rarest loot items in Minecraft

As soon as players enter a new Minecraft world, they can start collecting resources and looting items. Some blocks and items can be extremely easy to find, like wood logs, cobblestone, coal, etc. On the other hand, some items are considered quite rare and have a small chance of generating in a loot chest or a structure.

Ad

These items are usually considered overpowered and are hence very rare in the game. Here is a list of the six rarest items to loot in Minecraft.

List of 6 rarest items to loot in Minecraft

1) Elytra

Elytra allows players to fly in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Elytra is considered one of the rarest items in Minecraft simply because players must finish the game's questline and then find a rare structure to obtain it. This item can only spawn in a special End City that has a floating ship near it.

Ad

Trending

After defeating the Ender Dragon, players can access the rest of the End dimension. End Cities can generate in this dimension, and only some of them will generate with a floating ship. Hence, Elytras are considered quite rare.

Elytra can help players glide from a high place and avoid fall damage. If they are paired with rockets, players can launch themselves from the ground and keep flying by boosting themselves.

2) Silence armor trim

Ad

Silence Armor trim is the rarest smithing template in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Armor trims are smithing templates that can be used to add designs to armor parts. Of all 16 trims in the game, Silence armor is the rarest. This armor trim only has a 1.2% chance of generating in a chest in the Ancient City, which itself is an uncommon structure.

Ad

Additionally, Ancient City is one of the most dangerous structures to explore since it is infested with sculk blocks that can spawn the terrifying warden mob. Hence, finding Silence armor trim is even more difficult.

3) Heavy core

Heavy core is also a rare item to find in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Heavy core is a rare item that was added to Minecraft recently. It is essentially part of a new overpowered weapon called the mace. While players can find the second part of the weapon, breeze rods, by killing new breeze mobs in a Trial Chamber, getting a heavy core can be difficult.

Ad

In a Trial Chamber, players must first activate the ominous trial by drinking the ominous bottle and then fight the ominous trial spawners to get the ominous trial key. With this key, they can open the ominous trial vault. The heavy core only has a 7.5% chance of generating in an ominous trial vault.

4) Nether star

Only the Wither boss mob drops a nether star (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Nether star is a rare item that can be very difficult to obtain. The level of difficulty is because it can only be dropped by the Wither boss mob, which is as powerful as an Ender Dragon, if not more. Since the Wither boss mob itself requires three rare wither skeleton heads, the nether star it drops is considered even rarer.

Ad

A nether star can be used to create a beacon, which is a block that gives lots of great status effects around a certain area.

5) Enchanted golden apple

The enchanted golden apple is still considered a rare item. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The enchanted golden apple was once the rarest item in Minecraft. In recent years, however, Mojang has made the magical food item a lot more common in new structures.

Ad

Despite it being more common than before, it is still a rare item to find. It is most commonly found in Trial Chambers and Ancient City. In the Trial Chamber, an ominous trial vault has a 22.5% chance of generating it, while in an Ancient City, it has an 8.4% chance of generating as chest loot.

The enchanted golden apple is an overpowered food item that gives eight extra hearts to players, along with regeneration, resistance, and fire resistance status effects.

Ad

6) Dragon egg

One Minecraft world can only have one dragon egg. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Defeating the Ender Dragon is an achievement on its own. Hence, Minecraft rewards players with a special trophy in the form of a dragon egg. This dragon egg is essentially a block that can be placed on any block. However, it can only be obtained as an item when pushed by a piston on top of a torch block.

Ad

In one Minecraft world, there can only be one dragon egg since subsequent Ender Dragons that spawn using end crystals do not drop an egg. Hence, the dragon egg can be considered one of the rarest items to obtain.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!