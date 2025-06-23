Realistic Minecraft Bedrock texture pack leaves community surprised

Minecraft has been around for over 15 years, and the graphics show that. The blocky title's pixelated look is iconic, but the lack of proper lighting, shadows, and visual fidelity has started to show. Thankfully, there are texture packs and shaders made by the community that can completely transform how the game looks.
A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/comerpapa shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing Mojang Studios' title running certain texture and shader packs. The pictures showed the blocky world in a completely different light with realistic shadows and texture. What makes the post impressive is that the images show the game running on a mobile device.
The original poster said they used the Karlsruhe texture pack and shaders for the shadows and the sky, with the RealSource Realistic pack for the Bedrock Edition. They also added the recently released Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade.
Reddit user u/Aguywhoexists69420 pointed out that running the mod on mobile will drain the battery faster than other games, such as Roblox. The mention of Roblox was a dig at its inefficient performance.
u/Disastrous-Monk-590 added to the joke, saying that it is physically impossible to be more taxing on the battery than Roblox.
u/Mechatriga2 asked what they were looking at, pointing out the realistic graphics. u/HolafromFrance replied, saying they, too, had no idea what the picture is trying to show.
u/unga_bunga_1987 added that the Bedrock Edition can load 3D models, and as seen in the images, 3D scans of the environment as well.
u/Interesting_Web_9936 asked the original poster how big the explosion was when trying to run the game with the texture pack. u/comerpapa said they always try to maintain a safe distance of 30 meters when running such things.
Texture packs to change the look of Minecraft
While Minecraft looks outdated, there are ways to change that. Bedrock Edition players can rejoice, as Mojang Studios released the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. While not perfect, it is a step in the right direction. Java Edition players will have to wait a little longer to get the upgrade.
Thankfully, they can try out all the different resource and texture packs available on websites such as Modrinth and Curseforge. These shaders, like BSL and Complementary, can completely change how the game looks.
