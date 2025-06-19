4 things Minecraft needs to fix in Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is a brand-new graphical feature that was just added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It came out with the Chase the Skies game drop, along with a number of other features, including lead changes, craftable saddles, a locator bar, and happy ghasts. In essence, Vibrant Visuals represents Mojang's initial effort to incorporate modern graphics technology into their block game.

Even though Vibrant Visuals is now available in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, as of now, it has some major issues that need to be fixed. Here is a list of some of the features that need to be fixed in Vibrant Visuals.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some players might like the brightness and saturation implementations.

List of 4 Minecraft Vibrant Visuals issues that need fixing

1) Brightness imbalance

There is a major brightness imbalance in the new graphics option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Brightness is one of the major issues that Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals feature is currently experiencing. The daylight will appear extremely bright and hazy if players increase the game's brightness from the Vibrant Visuals Options, while the nightfall and the dark caverns will appear nice. Conversely, lowering the brightness will make the daytime nicer, but caves and nighttime would appear overly gloomy.

The brightness slider itself shows three creeper heads in different brightness, and shows which one should be visible and not for reference. However, if players set the brightness based on that reference, the game will appear too dark to them. Hence, Mojang needs to fix the brightness imbalance in the new graphics option.

2) Saturation disparities

Vibrant Visuals oversaturates every texture in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Saturation is another issue that plagues the first version of Vibrant Visuals. Many players in the community discussed that the game looks extremely saturated most of the time. From lava color to the color of the pig shown in the picture, everything simply looks oversaturated, which makes the game look weird.

Since there is no vibrance or saturation slider in the Vibrant Visuals Options menu, players will just have to wait for Mojang to turn down the saturation through a future patch.

3) Performance optimizations

Vibrant Visuals is not properly optimized (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals also has a major performance optimization issue. The graphics option is not nearly as optimized as other games, or even Java Edition shaders, despite the fact that such modern graphics technology on a sandbox like Minecraft could tank a good gaming PC.

The resource use of the game when the Vibrant Visuals settings are set to medium, as depicted in the image above. The game only offers 50 to 60 FPS, even at medium settings on a good mid-tier gaming PC. This is not much in comparison to other games that offer far higher quality and still manage to produce more FPS.

4) Underwater fog issues

Underwater fog needs a major fix in Vibrant Visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major graphics issue in Vibrant Visuals is that the underwater fog and shadows do not render as they are supposed to. The first part of the picture showcases a black hole when players go underwater and look towards any cave, be it deep or shallow.

The second part of the picture shows what the player sees when they head down to a cave through a waterfall. They will not be able to see anything in the cave except for the water and where it is landing.

These are major issues that will feel quite jarring when players try to immerse themselves in Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals.

