Is Vibrant Visuals worth using in Minecraft Bedrock?

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently received a brand new graphics feature called Vibrant Visuals. It came with the Chase the Skies game drop, along with various other features like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, lead changes, and locator bar. Vibrant Visuals can essentially be considered Mojang's first attempt to bring modern graphics technology to their block game.

While Vibrant Visuals has now been released in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, one could argue that it isn't worth using regularly as of now. Here's more information as to why it's not worth playing with Vibrant Visuals.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft Bedrock Vibrant Visuals is not worth using regularly just yet

Vibrant Visuals has lots of glaring visual issues

Vibrant Visuals' first version has some graphical issues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Even after Mojang officially released Vibrant Visuals to Minecraft 1.21.90 Chase the Skies game drop, the graphics feature is not yet polished and has several issues.

Firstly, many players in the community discussed that the game looked quite saturated most of the time. In the picture shown above, it can be clearly seen that the pig's color and the colors of grass, bush, and flowers look oversaturated.

Secondly, the underwater fog and shadows do not render as they are supposed to. The picture above showcases what the game looks like when a player heads down to a cave through a waterfall. When the player is in the waterfall, they will not be able to see anything in the cave except for the water and where it is landing.

There is also a major imbalance in brightness. If players increase the game's brightness from Vibrant Visuals Options, the daytime will become extra bright and hazy, but the dark caves and nighttime will look good. On the other hand, if brightness is decreased, the daytime will look good, but caves and nighttime will become too dark.

Vibrant Visuals is not yet properly optimized

Vibrant Visuals is not properly optimized (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major reason why Vibrant Visuals is not worth playing with is because of how poorly it is optimized.

Though it is understandable that running such advanced graphics technology on a sandbox like Minecraft can tank a decent gaming PC, Vibrant Visuals is nowhere near as optimized as other games, and even Java Edition.

The above picture shows the amount of resources the game takes if the Vibrant Visuals settings are set to medium. Even at medium settings on a decent mid-tier gaming PC, the game will only offer 50 to 60 FPS, which is not a lot compared to other games that offer way more fidelity and still manage to deliver more FPS.

Of course, it is worth mentioning that this is the first version of Vibrant Visuals, and Mojang will continue to improve this feature in future updates.

