Is Minecraft Distant Horizons 1.21.6 available for download?

Mojang recently released Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies game drop. Numerous new features, like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, harnesses, dried ghast blocks, the Tears music discs, Vibrant Visuals for the Bedrock Edition, and more, are included in this update. The modding community immediately begins updating their own mods to be compatible with the latest version of the game every time Mojang releases an update.

Distant Horizons is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft. It is a graphics mod that renders chunks way beyond the maximum vanilla render distance, which is only 32 chunks. The mod can render 100 to 200 chunks, making the world look a lot larger and grander than usual. It essentially renders the faraway chunks at an extremely low quality to keep the FPS stable.

However, Distant Horizons has not yet been updated for Minecraft 1.21.6. Here is more information about it.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Distant Horizons development progress and expected time window for Minecraft 1.21.6 mod release

Distant Horizons' development progress on Minecraft 1.21.6

Distant Horizons developers showcasing their development progress on Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Distant Horizons || Discord)

Distant Horizons is a heavy mod that renders hundreds of chunks and makes the game look extremely beautiful. Because it is a heavy mod, the developers usually take time to update it for the newest game versions.

Since Distant Horizons is so popular, they have a dedicated Discord server where players can learn the latest news and development progress of the mod. In the developer's chat, the creator of Distant Horizon, James Seibel, posted a screenshot on June 18, 2025, that the beta mod was already working with Minecraft 1.21.6.

The developer stated that though the mod is somewhat working on the latest version, their team needs to iron out loads of other features before releasing a stable mod update. However, this gives us a clear picture of the mod's development progress.

When can we expect Distant Horizons for Minecraft 1.21.6

Distant Horizons took about a week to release for 1.21.5 (Image via CurseForge)

Though Distant Horizons' developers have not given a confirmed release date for their mod update, previous mod updates can be observed to have a better picture of when they can drop the mod for the 1.21.6 game version.

While the 1.21.5 game version received the mod update a week and a half after the game drop's release, 1.21.4 received it almost four months after the game drop's release.

However, when the mod's development is closely studied, it is seen that the developers try to focus on creating a better new version rather than simply keeping up with game updates. This is because the mod is technically still in beta phase.

Hence, the mod's release for Minecraft 1.21.6 depends on whether the developers are focusing on a new mod version or are currently going with the same mod version and focusing on updating it to 1.21.6.

By the looks of their Discord messages, there is a possibility that Distant Horizons might release sometime in June or July.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!